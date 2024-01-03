Talks on Run-O-Waters second access take a step forward

A lengthy process to secure a second access for Run-O-Waters has taken a step forward.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Goulburn Mulwaree Council agreed at its December meeting to finalise acquisition of 1820 square metres of land off Bonnett Drive as part of a plan to establish a second access for the growing suburb. The land will be acquired under Just Terms compensation. The small land parcel will be dedicated for road widening.
The issue has been simmering for more than 15 years. Truck manoeuvres which have blocked the main entry, Ducks Lane, gas leaks and other emergencies have fuelled calls for another access. In 2022, Dr Rod McConnell weighed in, stating in a letter to the editor that minutes saved in travel could make "a huge difference" in obstetric emergencies.
Mayor Peter Walker said the land acquisition was a start but was just one part of a wider process.
"It's a commitment many of us made to the community," he said.
"The (Urban and Fringe) Housing Strategy tells us that it will open up about 1700 blocks in the Gurrundah Road area. It gives us an opportunity to provide a link."
It's understood negotiations are still underway with landowners to acquire land for the public road.
In October 2022, talks started with a Shannon Drive property owner. Councillors decided in March, 2023 to abandon these negotiations "due to a lack of strategic alignment and minimal ability to leverage growth opportunities."
In a closed session, CEO Aaron Johansson was also authorised to negotiate with a Foord Road landowner to acquire 15,300 square metres of land under Just Terms legislation. This area would also be dedicated for road widening.
The council also applied for $6.2 million in Growing Regional Economies state funding to extend Mary Street through the Foord Road property and Pockley Road along the existing unformed corridor. This program has since been withdrawn.
The 2023/24 council budget allocated $2 million for the project, with $1.5m to come from grant funding and $500,000 from developer contributions. An additional $3m is allocated from 'other sources' in 2024/25.
Mr Johansson has described the Mary Street/Shannon Drive/Pockley Drive link to Run-O-Waters as the "most efficient and cost effective" out of several options explored.
He has previously declined to estimate a cost due to ongoing land negotiations.
A May, 2021 council report estimated $1.4 million plus acquisition costs for the 900-metre link, seven metre wide road, with roll-over kerb. The price is expected to have risen significantly, given inflation.
Mr Johannson also told councillors in 2023 that he had made the land negotiations a priority and he was keen to see the matter progress.
The link road would provide additional access options for residents in the area. A 2017 traffic study estimated potential for up to 67 lots in the Shannon Drive precinct.
Subdivisions are also underway off Bonnett Drive at Run-O-Waters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.