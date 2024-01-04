Little Lily the lamb melts hearts, makes big impression in short life

She had a personality that could melt one's heart and in her own quiet way, provided therapy to anyone who needed it.
Over the past few months of 2023 at the Australian Agricultural Centre near Crookwell, a poddy lamb called Lily has provided an important service, providing students motivation, companionship and stress relief.
CEO, Jo Marshall said she had stolen the hearts of many who visited the Agricultural Centre's property, Wharekarori. The orphaned Lily could be found accompanying Ms Marshall everywhere at the AAC farm, and the little lamb had even learned her name.
Lily the Lamb was an important part of the team, and unfortunately, as happens with the challenge of raising poddy lambs, she died. Jo has had experience caring for poddy lambs and said her companion animal had a "profound impact" at the AAC.
People who visited pet and fed her, and she was an "icebreaker" for anyone who hadn't been around livestock. Lily was similar to a therapy or assistance animal. She was able to provide that little bit of extra comfort or support to students experiencing difficulties in learning, or adjusting to time away from their guardians.
"The primary school programs at the AAC may be attended by special needs students, or students who have had injuries, anxiety, or it is their first overnight stay away from home, and they needed extra comfort," Jo said.
"As well as providing comfort, Lily was able to break the ice for otherwise disengaged students."
A 2022 Australia-wide survey conducted by Animal Medicines Australia found that over 85 per cent of companion animal owners reported that their animals positively impacted their lives and were promoters of human health.
They can be used for animal-assisted therapy to help people with mental illness, autism, and developmental disorders, as well as emotional work, practical work and biographical work, according to a report by RSPCA.
"In young people, the presence of a companion animal can fulfil attachment needs, ease anxiety and loneliness, improve self-esteem, facilitate emotional regulation, help build resilience and foster empathy," the report stated.
"The presence of a companion animal has been associated with improved learning outcomes as animals may stimulate curiosity, reduce stress, and provide a source of non-judgemental and unconditional support."
Educational facilities are not alone in using companion animals to support mental health; in courtrooms, courthouse facility dogs are used to support vulnerable witnesses and victims of crime. This is already occurring in the United States, Canada and Chile. However, it wasn't until 2017 that an Australian court decided to allow a dog - as a disability assistance animal - into the courtroom.
Jo described Lily as unique.
"She had a special personality, making teenagers and adults weak at the knees," she said.
Lily has left a lasting impression. Jo is preparing for a new poddy to continue carrying on the numerous benefits of having a companion animal.
