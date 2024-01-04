Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Elderly couple rescued after being caught by a rising Shoalhaven River

By Glen Ellard and Louise Thrower
Updated January 4 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES flood rescue personnel head out in an inflatable rescue boat to help the elderly couple beside the flooded Shoalhaven River at Oallen Ford. Picture supplied.
SES flood rescue personnel head out in an inflatable rescue boat to help the elderly couple beside the flooded Shoalhaven River at Oallen Ford. Picture supplied.

An elderly couple had to be rescued early today (Thursday, January 4) after they became trapped by a rapid rise in the Shoalhaven River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.