Elderly couple rescued after being caught by a rising Shoalhaven River

An elderly couple had to be rescued early today (Thursday, January 4) after they became trapped by a rapid rise in the Shoalhaven River.
More than 50mm of rain fell at Durran Durra in less than an hour during a severe thunderstorm overnight, with a similar tally at nearby Nerriga, resulting in the Shoalhaven River rising at Oallen Ford Bridge where the people aged in their 70s were camping.
They called for help about 4.30am, with flood rescue teams from the Windellama and Queanbeyan SES units sent to rescue them.
When crews arrived the couple were in their four-wheel-drive vehicle and the caravan they were towing were stuck on an island surrounded by water.
SES Deputy Commander Brent Hunter said he and Ben Lynch from Crookwell launched an inflatable rescue boat to reach the pair, removing them one at a time and taking them to safety and the support of other SES volunteers.
He said both were "shaken", and the man had lost his shoes in the floodwater before they sailed off downstream.
Nerriga and Windellama RFS units, Braidwood NSW Fire and police also attended.
Mr Hunter said the SES boat was "pumping" against the rapidly flowing river.
"It can rise very quickly, especially when the there's rain in the catchment," he said.
Windellama SES deputy unit commander, Kevin Muffet said the couple had been camping in the area when they became stranded on an island by the rising river.
"The river was fast flowing but it wasn't rising that quickly," he said.
Up to five flood tech teams, with specialised rescue skills, assisted with what Mr Muffet described as a "big effort.
The "relieved" couple, from the Illawarra, was rescued at about 6.30am and was reportedly very grateful to the teams.
Mr Hunter said the vehicle remained on the island and locals helped the couple with food and accommodation.
He advised campers to find higher ground away from rivers.
