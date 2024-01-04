Auburn Street retailer shuts doors after drop in patronage

Senior management of a Goulburn retail store thought all the stars aligned when they set up the premises just over two years ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But a "downturn in trade" has forced Linen House on the corner of Auburn and Goldsmith Streets to close its doors.
Linen House head of retail, Anne Demkiw, said she was very sad and disappointed to be closing the store.
"We have a fabulous team, a great landlord and a beautiful space but there is not enough support from the community. Financially we can't make it stack up," she said.
When established in late 2021, the outlet was Linen House's first NSW inland shop. Ms Dekiw said it "ticked all the boxes" in terms of location, economics, space and the "lack of competition." The store sells bedding linen, pillows, bed heads, towels, gifts and more.
Ms Demkiw said trade was initially strong and the business established itself in the community through sporting and event sponsorship. It also advertised heavily in print and radio. The store employed five local people.
"We're a family owned business so when we go to these places we like to support the community," she said.
"...We have great value and quality and we're a major supplier to Harris Scarfe. I thought it was a great opportunity. It did very well at first and then slowly went backwards."
Ms Demkiw said sales had dropped by about half since opening and things had "become a struggle" in the past 12 to 18 months."
She could not pinpoint the reason, saying all other regional stores, especially those in NSW and Victoria were doing very well.
"It's sad and disappointing for us because we open stores in good faith and never intend to close them. We were surprised that it didn't work," she said.
When the business posted up closing signs, business picked up significantly but Ms Demkiw said this needed to be sustained.
The shop will close its doors on Saturday, January 13.
It follows the closure of Harris Scarfe in late 2019 in the same Auburn Street block. The outlet supplied linen, towelling, kitchenware, crockery and more.
On the same site, Allens department store shut in 2012 after 95 years of trade in Goulburn.
While shops have shut, others have opened in the CBD. Splinters has established a pop-up store next door to Linen House, the Faktory (clothing) Shop has opened in the former Splinters store at 172 Auburn Street, and Indian restaurant, Goulburn Tandoori Oven opened at 103 Auburn Street in November.
Another relatively recent arrival is Two Birds Handmade Collective in the Mulwaree Arcade on the corner of Auburn and Bradley Streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.