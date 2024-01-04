Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Explainer

The mug's guide: Summernats explained for the uninitiated

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 5 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's that time of year when car lovers flood the capital for Summernats. For many Canberrans, this yearly migration is a cause of confusion and even annoyance. But those people are just missing out on the fun and benefits of hosting Australia's largest car festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.