The mug's guide: Summernats explained for the uninitiated

Yes. Summernats is estimated to attract more than 100,000 visitors, provide employment to 700, and generate $20 million in revenue a godsend in an otherwise quiet time in the capital. Lots of Summernats attendees also spend time in Braddon in particular, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. The government has closed some roads from 5pm for three days as part of the Summernats Fringe Festival, so you'll need to get there early if you want to see them.