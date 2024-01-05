Fit for new role: Gordon takes on PCYC management challenge

Excited laughter and chatter fills the air as children attending Goulburn PCYC's holiday program enjoy morning tea.
Outside, a Goulburn SES truck siren sounds as it arrives for a 'Meet a Hero' session with the kids.
It's just a typical day for PCYC's new manager, Chris Gordon, as he balances a multitude of tasks.
The former Goulburn Post journalist and digital editor, social services and employment sector employee, community radio station manager, communications officer and rugby fan has added another string to his bow.
He was appointed to the PCYC role three months ago, succeeding Janelle Lawson.
"I'm very lucky to follow on from Janelle. Not only had we worked together in the 1990s and were friends, she had really made this place strong financially. I walked into a place that was run well," Mr Gordon said.
"I don't pretend I'm reinventing the wheel or that I'll do it better. I have a lot to live up to but I do have some new ideas for the place."
He was motivated to apply for the position after a varied working life across multiple sectors. PCYC offered a chance to work in a field about which he was passionate and could help change lives.
The Police Citizens Youth Club was established in Goulburn in 1978. Over the years it has helped thousands of young people through its activities and programs, from gymnastics to boxing, court sports, driver safety and sporting pursuits.
The PCYC movement began in NSW in 1937 as a partnership between Rotary and police. In 2003 it became a charity. Today, two police officers, Rotary volunteers and eight PCYC staff are the backbone of the Goulburn facility.
They pitch in to run transformative programs like Fit for Life. Each Tuesday, Rotary members pick up secondary school students early in the morning and take them to PCYC. There they exercise vigorously before eating breakfast and being dropped off to school.
"That's when I really got what this place was about," Mr Gordon said.
"I saw them mixing and eating together and then we give them meals to take away. They have a sense of belonging. The numbers are hardly ever below twenty. It's pretty amazing and very effective.
"..We are built around helping kids and families that are doing it tough at times. Sometimes you're trying to divert them from criminality and that's why we work hand in hand with police. I wanted to do something where I could make a difference."
Similar programs include Fit for Service, where young people gain a glimpse of emergency service work, and Fit for Work, preparing them for employment.
These are core programs and part of PCYC's mission. The organisation attracts grant funding but 10 per cent of income is fundraised.
"We are a charity and that's something we have to get across to the public," Mr Gordon said.
"We're not part of the public service, the government or police force. We need to do more work in fundraising..."
The funding also carried responsibility to run the facility as a business. Activities, as opposed to grant funded programs, had to be self-sustaining.
Mr Gordon said he wanted to raise awareness of PCYC in the community and its possibilities. Outside school holidays the premises off Avoca Street has space to spare.
He'd like to see greater use of "under-utilised" rooms for classes, seminars, conferences and events. The large sports could also be used more.
Mr Gordon saw potential for additional gymnastics and boxing, learn to play basketball, tumble and dance classes and even U3A courses.
Next term, Goulburn PCYC want to introduce youth program, U-night. Held on a Friday or Saturday night, it is aimed at engaging youth in fun activities and a meal before dropping them home. In the Far West it has helped to significantly reduce youth crime.
Mr Gordon would also like to see greater use of the PCYC owned League Park opposite the premises.
"My goal is to have the place more utilised and to remain profitable enough that we can keep doing all the other stuff. I'd like it to be more in people's minds," he said.
"...With the facilities we have here, there's nothing to stop us from being a cradle to the grave facility.
"We want to keep those things that are at the core of our mission and help people who need it. We always want to put on activities that are beneficial to people's well-being...At its very best PCYC is about changing people's lives."
