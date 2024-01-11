Taralga Rodeo is back: Minibulls a welcome addition to popular event

The time for some exciting bull riding has come around again.
The Taralga Rodeo returns to the Taralga Showground on Saturday, January 20 and while most of the features will be similar to previous years, publicity manager Sam Cosgrove said there was a new addition this time.
"This year, we will have minibulls which we're very excited about," Cosgrove said.
"Bulls are always the most popular category, but there'll be the poley buckjump too which is rare to find at rodeos these days."
Gates open at 6am for the event which will feature over 100 competitors from all over the country and Cosgrove said she hoped many would attend the spectacle.
"We've always had strong attendances because it's a very good event for families," she said.
"We're hoping for good numbers and weather."
There will be an area dedicated to kids games from 10am to 2pm run by the Taralga Country Women's Association while singer Jamie Agius will perform at the conclusion of the events until 11pm.
There will also be the sporting gymkhana the following day from 10am and entries will be taken on the day from 8am to 9am.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/taralgarodeo/.
