Continue the fun these school holidays in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 12:30pm
Come meet a minature pony this week. Image by Pexels.
Piccolo Ponies

Meet a Piccolo pony

Fairy Erin and her Unicorn, Piccolo, will sing and dance their way through Fairyland with all-new original music for kids at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, January 12. Piccolo (a real miniature pony) will showcase his tricks as the magical team discover how imagination can create endless possibilities of fun. This show is perfect for preschool-aged children and anyone young at heart. Parents will be required to stay for the show starting at 10am. The show will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street on Friday, January 12 from 10am. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.

JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

