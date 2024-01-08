Continue the fun these school holidays in Goulburn

Fairy Erin and her Unicorn, Piccolo, will sing and dance their way through Fairyland with all-new original music for kids at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, January 12. Piccolo (a real miniature pony) will showcase his tricks as the magical team discover how imagination can create endless possibilities of fun. This show is perfect for preschool-aged children and anyone young at heart. Parents will be required to stay for the show starting at 10am. The show will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street on Friday, January 12 from 10am. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Looking for things to do in the upcoming school holidays? PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure PCYC pride themselves in offering something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, PCYC have plenty on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of their 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. PCYC also accept Creative Kids vouchers at all of their clubs. Bring along morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat canteen facilities are also available for pre-order lunch. The programs will be taking place from Monday, December 18 right up until the end of January on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street from 8.30am. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
School Holidays are here and there is a lot of fun to be had. Goulburn South Aspire OSHC Christmas/Summer Vacation Care have put together a huge program of events for the December/January School School Holidays. The group have all sorts of fun things on offer like an incursion days, trip to the fire station, excursion to Back to the Arcade, movie day and baking are just some of the amazing activities planned running - all programs are completely free with lunch, drinks and snacks provided but will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Limited spots are available so make sure you contact them for more information or to book in. The program will be taking place from Monday, December 18 until the end of January from 7am at 2 Addison Street, Goulburn. Email goulburnnps@aspire-oshc.com.au. Phone 0456 814 711.
Join Goulburn Mulwarree Library on a bear hunt taking place throughout the whole building. Children from ages 3 and up will weave through grass, stomp through mud and hopefully catch a bear. The hunt will be taking place on Tuesday, January 9 from 10.30am at 184/194 Bourke Street. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Each month, the Goulburn Club gives anyone and everyone the opportunity to show off any talents they might have at their open mic night. Each act receives 10 minutes, just show up and put your name down. This months evening will be taking place on Friday, January 12 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Phone 4821 2043 or email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndication and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, January 12 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
Come enjoy folk and contemporary music at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours that takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists performing at two of our country's largest festivals and sends them on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia. The festival will feature performances by Ryan Young who's fiddle playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and a great depth of dynamics and precision, and Northern Rivers based folk-pop-punk-poet Alana Wilkinson who combines delicate melodies with disarmingly insightful vignettes about the human condition. These two artists will be supported by local artist Lou Wurth, the enchanting contemporary folk singer-songwriter, captivates audiences with her ethereal voice, poetic lyricism, and soul-stirring acoustic melodies. Hailing from a small town, Lou's music weaves a tapestry of introspection and connection, inviting listeners into a world where stories unfold. Her atmospheric music evokes a sense of nostalgia and introspection, making Lou Wurth a luminary in the realm of contemporary folk, where authenticity and artistic sincerity shine brightly. The event will be taking place at 170 Bourke Street on Friday, January 12 from 6.30pm. Email media.smallhalls@woodfordia.com. Phone 4823 4492.
Come have a tour of the beautiful Sts Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral. Join their knowledgeable and enthusiastic tour guides as they reveal the fascinating history of this Goulburn landmark, and take you on a journey spanning over 150 years of civic and religious development in the region. The next tour will be taking place on Saturday, January 13 at 36 Verner Street Goulburn from 11am. Email goulburn@cg.org.au. Phone 0403 631 797.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly event that's open to all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode to have a time recorded. The next run is on Saturday, January 13 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian, Celtic and Americana songs. The next session is on Sunday, January 14 from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 0407 240 635.
Yarralaw Springs Wines offers cool climate wines from the Southern Tablelands, just 30 minutes from Goulburn. Sample estate-grown classic varieties, using organic practices and produced in the unique straw bale winery. Experience the cellar door ambience and picnic grounds. The next tasting will be taking place on Sunday, January 14 from 11am. Email admin@yarralawsprings.com.au. Phone 4844 7188.
