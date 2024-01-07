Police appeal for help in finding man wanted on outstanding warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants, as a part of Operation Persistence.
Kye Rowe, 23, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants relating to alleged assaults.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Operation Persistence is a NSW Police Force initiative aimed at arresting individuals wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants.
Anyone who may have information on about this incident is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station on 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
