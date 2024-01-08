Children put the hard questions to real life heroes during SES visit

Excited children lined up for a peek at Goulburn's SES truck as it rolled into the Police Citizens Youth Club on Friday, December 5.
Some 17 children had a chance to 'Meet a Hero' as part of the PCYC's school holiday program.
They pummelled Goulburn SES deputy unit controller, Steve Watson, with serious questions about his work. Mr Watson had told the children that he was retired but like many others, volunteered for the SES.
"If you're retired, why are you still working?" one boy asked.
Mr Watson jokingly replied that he sometimes asked himself the same question. On a more serious note he added that volunteers just wanted to help the community during their time of need.
The service is called out to undertake flood rescues, secure leaking roofs, gutters and generally respond to storm events. Personnel also assist in bush searches for missing people.
Another boy was eager to know where Mr Watson got his cap. After the latter explained that the SES supplied it and other gear, the boy replied:
"So if you join the SES you get a free cap, free gear and you get to drive a truck?"
The prospect appeared appealing and the Service could have at least one more volunteer in future.
The children were also treated to an inspection of the truck and its equipment, and heard its siren sounding.
The Meet a Hero sessions at PCYC continue with a police visit on Tuesday, January 9 and ambulance on Wednesday, January 24.
Other activities include pickleball, marble painting, ball skills, rock climbing, team games, fitness circuit and much more. The school holiday program continues at Goulburn PCYC until January 31.
Visit https://www.pcycnsw.org.au/goulburn for more information about this and other programs and activities.
