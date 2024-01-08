The highlights of Goulburn wrapped up into one Facebook video

From highlighting the 7000 roses planted across the city to the extensive variety of Chinese restaurants, Goulburn has been the theme for a new online video by social media content creator Leonardo Sunshine.
In the video, Mr Sunshine creatively talks about some of the activities around Goulburn that make the city unique.
"Goulburn is putting China on the map with six Chinese restaurants within a kilometer radius," Mr Sunshine said in the video.
The video which goes for just under four minutes shows the content creator visiting places all around Goulburn and highlighting the aspects that make Goulburn what it is.
After posting the video to his Facebook page on Sunday, December 31, the video has had more than 25,000 views and 128 comments including one from Councillor Daniel Strickland.
"Very entertaining. Thanks for visiting." Cr Strickland commented.
Since relocating to Sydney after growing up on a farm near Dubbo, Mr Sunshine has been making musical and comedy content on the popular app 'tiktok' since 2020.
Mr Sunshine has created a similar video for Nowra and Bundannon and said that the motivation behind highlighting the benefits of country towns started as wanting to show them in a more positive light.
"I started making this series because I was sick of seeing small towns being a punch line in media I want to display a positive outlook on country life while still holding an Aussie tone," Mr Sunshine said.
"I also showcase the Australian quirkiness that is often seen as a bad thing in mainstream media."
The 27-year-old said that when it comes to choosing a town to make a video on, there is not much in the way of a method. He simply scrolls through Google and decides on a town he believes would make an entertaining video.
The video noticeably does not mention The Big Merino, Mr Sunshine said that the decision was a very intentional one.
"There's always more to a community than the most popular tourist attraction," Mr Sunshine said.
Mr Sunshine has spent the past few years working in the entertainment industry.
"I worked as Triple J's tiktok host in 2021 and performed in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2020," Mr Sunshine said.
Mr Sunshine said that his style is heavily inspired by Australian TV characters Russell Coight and Norman Gunston as well as the British sitcom Black Adder.
As for the future of the young content creator, Mr Sunshine said that the sky's the limit.
"I think people like to see content about real things not d-grade celebrities trying to sell them skin care and when there is content about out of city stuff it's usually quite dry/serious content so I'll definitely be putting more time and effort into Australian towns," Mr Sunshine said.
