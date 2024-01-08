6 Non-financial skills you need for a career in finance

A career in finance can sound like a good lucrative option for those of us with severe number-crunching capabilities. It's a bit of a no-brainer too, anyone working in finance must have an aptitude for numbers.



However, what's not commonly thought of is that, although hugely important, with a calculator and decent Microsoft Excel skills, numeric proficiency can be learned and implemented with relevant ease. Anyone can learn mathematics and the rigours of finance, it is by no means inaccessible or exclusive to a gifted few.

So what does it take to be a true whiz in the field of finance?

While you may not know it, the finance sector is rife with one other element other than money and numbers - people. Your skills as a person are key to thriving within the financial sphere. Mathematic dexterity is certainly an advantage, but if you've studied a master of project management, you will quickly find that the majority of skills you'll use daily are rooted in getting people to stay on target and helping your team achieve their goals.

To highlight the importance of these often overlooked and undervalued skills, we've compiled a short list of six vital non-financial skills in the realm of finance.

1 - Communication

Communication skills are insanely important in the world of finance. So much of your career, not least of which is how you work with your peers, will be determined by the regularity and effectiveness of your communication.

As a financial professional, you will be working regularly with those relying on you to illustrate how your efforts will increase profits, dig them out of a deficit, or help them maintain fiscal security. You may need to present plans, negotiate, liaise between clients and members of your team, and appease co-workers and patrons alike.

You cannot neglect this soft skill when working in the economic sector. Business thrives on interpersonal relationships, no matter how short, and the baseline of human interaction is communication.

2 - Relationship management

An all-important element of any business is the ability to maintain a favourable relationship with co-workers and clientele. This can be in either a business-to-business (B2B) setting, for example, company mergers or partnerships in specific product releases; or in a business-to-customer (B2C) setting such as advertising campaigns.

Relationship management includes the collection and understanding of data concerning previous interactions with a target demographic, as well as competitors' interactions with those same demographics; then using these analytics to guide the company in a direction that will leave the target audience amenable to the company's goals.

This could mean noticing a crossover in a competitor's market and your own, leading to opportunities for collaboration, or recognising spending trends in your target market and adjusting your marketing accordingly.

3 - Marketing and sales

A financial planner will often find themselves in charge of directing the company's attention in one direction or the other. They can only successfully do this if they understand the pain points and desires of their audience. This data is the cornerstone of marketing, where such information is used to craft targeted marketing strategies, designs, and content to influence the consumer psychology of a certain audience.

Not to mention the importance of sales skills, which work in tandem with marketing to drive home a sale. Adept salesmen are excellent at turning an audience around, and these skills translate to nearly all aspects of fiscal business practices, including convincing clients of your plan, pitching courses of action, appealing to other businesses or new audiences, and more.

4 - Project management

Anyone working in business and economics will have to manage a project at some point if they want to climb the corporate ladder. Even working in the lower echelons of the corporate industry, project management hones valuable skills in planning, time management, organisation, and working with people.

Being a talented project manager doesn't just mean that you understand the rules of your industry and how to use them for maximum efficiency, but is also a test of your abilities as a leader. Project management will test your competency in relating to others, making reasonable delegations and judgements, and your ability to keep a project going while also helping your team maintain a healthy work/life balance.

5 - Problem solving

Arguably, this is a skill that is relevant in any industry. Regardless of what sector your work is in, there are going to be problems that come up from time to time. It's a fact of life, it's a fact of work. Your ability to roll with the punches can be the deciding factor in whether you're an ace in the hole, or simply the hole.

Problem-solving is more than just knowing a solution - after all, there are an astronomical number of ways a job can go wrong, and not all of them will have a carefully stipulated solution written out in your company policy.



Problem-solving relies on your ability to remain calm, analyse, understand what tools you have against what you lack, the scope of those tools, and take any necessary action to contain, reverse, or fix the fallout of whatever problem has arisen to plague your project.

6 - Technological knowledge

Gone are the days of loud, clacking calculation machines pouring out reams and reams of figures. As the technological age we live in rushes ever towards advancement, it's simply not enough to be a master of Excel.

The technological innovations inherent in the financial world are staggering, including the use of AI to predict trends in markets. However, the world of finance uses technology not just as a tool, but even as a means of conducting business. As the number of fully remote companies increases, the landscape of business and finance technology is likely to increasingly cater to these business models.