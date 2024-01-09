Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour comes to St Saviours Cathedral Hall

Some of the best in folk and contemporary music is gearing up to entertain at St Saviours Cathedral Hall this January as part of the Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour.
Local folk artist Lou Wurth is set to open the show for fiddle playing expert Ryan Young and Northern Rivers based folk-pop-punk-poet Alana Wilkinson.
Ms Wurth said she is excited for the opportunity to open for the artists.
"It was great to be asked to do it, I can't wait to hang out with the other artists," Ms Wurth said.
"It's been a bit strange getting back into gigs again since COVID but I think it's a great reminder that we can still get back out there and go to things like this."
Ms Wurth has always had a passion for music, playing the guitar and piano as well as singing for most of her life.
"They're my three main instruments, I have just always loved music and have always stuck with it," Ms Wurth said.
Born in Bowral, Ms Wurth studied music and moved to the UK where she played as much music as she could from 2016 to 2019.
Ms Wurth returned home to teach music to the next generation and be with her family.
"I just wanted more of the country life, most of my family is here so it made sense to come back," Ms Wurth said.
Ms Wurth will be opening the Goulburn show of the nation wide tour on Friday, January 12 at 170 Bourke Street from 6.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased from the Festival of Small Halls website.
