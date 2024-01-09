New app developed to empower domestic and family violence victims

Domestic and family violence is a serious problem which impacts many families across The Hume Police Department.
You may have heard that last year NSW Police launched the 'Empower You' domestic violence app to try and counter and improve our response to domestic and family violence.
For those who haven't heard about it the free app allows victims of domestic violence to create a diary of ongoing abuse, particularly coercive control that police can use as evidence in court.
The app doesn't require you to provide any information about yourself (including personal information such as name, date of birth etc) and inputting any information into the app is entirely voluntarily
The purpose of the app is to provide domestic violence victims with:
In-built safety features allow users to send their diary to a trusted friend for safe keeping, send distress signals as coded text messages with their GPS location and quickly find the contact details of support services in their local area.
In addition to this it has inbuilt safety features to keep it private on any mobile and has a modest looking icon that's designed not to alert abusive partners.
The free app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and is available in multiple different languages.
The Hume PD are encouraging victims who may or may not be ready to come forward to Police to download it and are also asking the community to spread the word.
If you have a friend who is suffering domestic violence, please encourage them to download the app.
