Goulburn Loan Office closes it's doors to the public in January

After more than 21 years of service, the Goulburn Loan Office will be closing it's doors to the public at the end of January.
The shop has been a staple of Auburn Street for more than two decades and has accumulated many loyal customers.
Owner David Bishop said that he thinks the shop will be missed.
"We have had more than 100 people express how much they're going to miss us," Mr Bishop said.
The business, like many others decided to shut up shop as a result of cost of living pressures.
"Rent's going up, electricity prices are going up, you name it," Mr Bishop said.
"It's been a long journey but unfortunately it's just the way of the times."
"It will certainly be missed by a lot of people," Mr Bishop said.
The shop is located on 121 Auburn Street and will have it's final day of trading on Thursday, January 25 from 9am until 5pm.
