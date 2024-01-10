'There's no limit to finding love': speed dating comes to Goulburn

Looking for love but haven't had any success? A night of speed dating on Valentines Day this year could be the answer.
Leanne Tremble is a Psychic Medium Empath and is looking for the men of Goulburn to 'come out of their man caves and try something different' as single members of the community look for companionship.
"I'm aiming to get as many single people as possible to come and help find love or even friendship over a night of speed dating," Ms Tremble said.
Ms Tremble said the idea to start up a night of speed dating came up after her own positive experience.
"I tried speed dating back when I was in my early 30's and I had a great night with my friends and meeting new people," Ms Tremble said.
Since posting about the event on various social media platforms recently, Ms Tremble said the response has been mainly positive.
"I've had a lot of women of different ages come forward and express their interest," Ms Tremble said.
"I think we all get sick of using apps to meet people because if nothing else, people are able to lie about their appearance."
"When you meet someone in person you can at least see what they actually look like and have a better gage of who they are as opposed to talking online," Ms Tremble said.
Ms Tremble has been running her healing business in Goulburn 'Mugworts' for more than three years and has been giving readings and healing messages for many more than that.
"I was born with the gift and have passed it onto my daughters so we've all got that sixth sense," Ms Tremble said.
The evening will host three different age groups, 18-30, 30-50, 50-65 and 65 and upwards.
The event is $50 a head and will include a drink on arrival, chocolate hearts and canapes.
The layout will consist of the women being seated and the men will sit opposite them, after three to four minutes a bell will ring telling the men to move on.
All attendees will be wearing name badges and will be given a form with the names of all the people they meet on them.
The form will have a 'yes' or 'no' box to tick.
At the end of the evening Ms Tremble will look over all the forms and give out the numbers of the men who attended to any woman who both said they were interested.
"I really want the women to feel safe, so if they connected, and are looking at seeing them again and so is the man, then I will hand out the phone numbers," Ms Tremble said.
Ms Tremble said that she understands the hesitation to go out and meet new people at any age, but not to let that fear stop the process.
"We have all been burnt, we all have pasts but you have to look past that and take a chance," Ms Tremble said.
The event is set to be taking place at the Goulburn Workers Club on Wednesday, February 14.
All those interested can contact Ms Tremble through the Mugworts Facebook page.
