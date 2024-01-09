'I enjoy helping people': Another Bell takes on key SES position

He may have the same surname as his predecessor but Jason Bell is keen to stamp his own mark on his SES role.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jason was appointed Argyle SES cluster commander in November, 2023, following Bob Bell's retirement. The two are not related.
Born and raised in Batemans Bay, Jason joined the SES as a volunteer in that town in 2011. After shifting away and stepping down temporarily from the Service he rejoined at Yass where he'd moved in about 2015.
It proved to be something of a rapid rise through the ranks. Jason was appointed operations officer, then deputy commander followed by local commander for Yass Hilltops SES region.
In early 2023 he moved to Goulburn for work and continued to commute to Yass Hilltops. But soon the opportunity to apply for the Argyle SES cluster commander's role arose. Bob Bell stepped down in October, 2023 after 12 years in the position and 28 years as an SES volunteer.
"I was also a member of the RFS and I enjoy giving back to the community," Jason said of his motivation.
"It was a chance for me to learn new skills, meet different people and see another side of the community."
Jason says he isn't setting himself any big goals at this stage but is busy learning more about the area and the volunteers.
"It's a different beast to Yass Hilltops. There are some similarities but it's a much bigger area with more more units. My focus is on learning before I look at reinventing the wheel," he said.
In 2024, Goulburn SES will shift its base from Lanigan Lane to a new $3.9 million emergency operations centre at Hetherington Street. Goulburn Mulwaree Council is overseeing the project, which will locate SES next door to Goulburn RFS and serve as an emergency centre during natural disasters.
An official sod turning is planned for February.
Jason said he had seen the plans.
"It will be a great building and it will be good to have that space to work cohesively (with other agencies)," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.