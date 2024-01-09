How does your garden grow? With welcome rain and a dose of nous

Gentle soaking rain is working a treat on Jan and John Weatherstone's extensive garden.
Attractive vistas are apparent in all directions of their West Goulburn garden, nurtured over the past six years. Annuals, perennials, formal hedges, a native plant area, above ground vegetable boxes and a swirl of colourful flowers combine to make their peaceful paradise.
A strategically positioned swale captures run-off from the hill behind and directs it to nearby easements.
"We (also) collect all the water we can and pump it to a tank," Mr Weatherstone said.
"We use very little town water on the garden because of the cost and the fact it's chlorinated and isn't good for the soil."
The Weatherstones, who are Goulburn Garden Club members, have welcomed recent rain. They recorded 48mm at their 2400 square metre property since New Year's Day. A total 38mm fell from Sunday, January 7 to Tuesday, January 9.
In 2023 they registered 604mm; 1066mm in 2022 and 998mm in 2021. Far from the predicted El Nino, the season has sprung a welcome surprise.
"We've been very fortunate," Mr Weatherstone said.
"We've had a lot less rain than other surrounding areas but it's been very gentle. It's a great relief when you have a garden....It is looking good and the rain has saved a lot of hand-watering."
The couple moved from their well known Gunning property, Lyndfield Park six years ago. Mr Weatherstone, a horticulturalist, and Jan have continued their conservation practices in aspects like homemade compost to maximise water efficiency.
They also grow most of their own vegetables, from corn to celery, lettuce, cucumbers, a random pumpkin and Yakon, a South American tuber-like sweet potato, reported to be a powerful prebiotic.
"All of the vegetables look very happy as do most of the flowers and shrubs," Mr Weatherstone said.
"...I'm very relieved there wasn't an El Nino because I don't like the heat or dry weather. If this is summer I'll take it every year."
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 46.4mm at Goulburn TAFE up until January 9, with 27mm falling on January 8. In December, the city recorded 58.6mm.
In 2023 Goulburn airport registered 596mm, which was well down on the previous two years, which were 1028mm and 943mm respectively. Goulburn's 49-year average annual rainfall is 649mm.
At Collector, grazier Jeanette Sheridan measured 608mm for 2023 compared to 872mm in 2022.
On January 8 and 9 she received 39mm at her 300-hectare property, Dunroamin,' less than 1km south of the town.
"There's a lot of water lying around, which is hard to see because there's so much grass," she said.
"The waterfall at Stony Creek on Monday was amazing. It was rushing down."
Ms Sheridan said 2023 had been a good growing season but the tap ran temporarily dry in spring, triggering fears of a bad fire season.
While she was pleased with the rain, she could have done without the storm that ripped through Collector and region late Christmas Day.
Howling wind and fierce rain forced cars to pull over on the nearby Federal Highway. On her way home she noted trees down everywhere. In the village, trampolines went flying in every direction, with one landing near the church.
"When I drove through my gate I came to a stop. My machinery shed was mostly roofless and the cattle were standing around with eyes like saucers, like they didn't know what had hit," Ms Sheridan said.
"...It was some kind of tornado."
Fortunately no machinery was damaged but she found her septic overflowing and water creeping in under her house door.
Her property recorded 35mm on Christmas Day alone.
At Crookwell Road 2000 hectare property, Gundowringa, sheep and cattle grazier Charlie Prell received 583mm during 2023.
"(The year) was really dry and horrible before the rain (106mm) came in December. We were lucky to get it so now we have a spring," Mr Prell said.
The property has kept rainfall records since 1904. Its annual average is 720mm. The years 2020 to 2022 topped this, with 954mm, 1123mm and 1053mm respectively.
Mr Prell, the chair of Farmers for Climate Action, said the numbers for an El Nino were still "very strong."
"Occasionally you get El Nino years that are not as dry as expected....One of the reasons it's so wet is that the oceans are warmer than normal and the atmosphere is holding more water than usual. That's when you get the extremes," he said.
Gundowringa received 80mm from January 1 to 9 but areas north of Crookwell have received much more.
