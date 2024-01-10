Land values rise across region but rate rise fears linger

Industrial and commercial values land remain strong across Goulburn Mulwaree but the residential and rural sectors are only moderately increasing, according to the latest NSW valuation data.
The NSW valuer general this week released land values for the southeast region.
Goulburn Mulwaree's land values increased 5.1 per cent in the year to July 1, 2023. A total 16,357 properties were valued at $7.95 billion compared to $7,57bn in 2022.
The industrial sector showed the largest increase at 19.7pc, followed by commercial at 10pc, residential at 6.3pc and rural at three per cent.
"Overall, the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area experienced a moderate increase between July, 2022 and July, 2023," the report stated.
"Market drivers supporting this increase include the (area's) proximity to both Sydney and Canberra, the ongoing local economic growth and affordability of residential properties located within the villages.This increase was not consistent across all sectors, with the commercial and industrial sectors experiencing a strong increase and the rural sector remaining steady."
The data does not surprise The Agency property partner, Jacinta Elliott, who said residential sales had dropped off.
"This is related to rising building costs but that said, demand is still reasonably strong. If it's something someone is after, it is selling," she said.
Mrs Elliott cited strong sales in Marys Mount subdivisions as evidence.
The valuer general stated that residential properties in Marulan and at Marys Mount, as well as flood-prone land, units and medium density remained steady throughout the year.
"This was due to the adequate supply of properties to meet demand from both local and out-of-town buyers," the report stated.
Notable sales included a four bedroom home on 3989 square metres at Run-O-Waters in May, 2023 for $1.64 million and a 1980s four-bedroom brick veneer house in Clyde Street, Goulburn for $1.63m in January, 2023.
The median sale price was $620,000 in 2023 versus $617,500 a year earlier.
But rural areas, particularly around Marulan and Tallong, experienced a "very strong increase," attributed to high demand from locals and out-of-towners for village properties.
A 429 hectare grazing property on Lumley Road, Lake Bathurst, sold for $8.55m in December, 2022, the report stated. A Tiyces Lane, Boxers Creek hobby farm with five-bedroom home fetched $2.9m in September, 2023.
Upper Lachlan experienced the highest growth in rural land values throughout the southeast, at 10.1pc. This was attributed to high demand for prime grazing and recreational bush blocks.
In Goulburn Mulwaree, agent Peter Mylonas sold two Anglican churches at Bungonia and Towrang in 2023 to a Marulan buyer. He also sold a religious organisation's hall and meeting place at Marulan in September/October, 2023 for $1.1 million.
He said people were looking for these niche properties. While he didn't specialise in residential, he believed the market had slowed. Homes at Run-O-Waters priced at over $1m were taking their time to sell.
He also maintained the commercial market, in which he specialised, had dropped off "40pc."
The valuer general stated that the sector had experienced a strong 10pc increase in values the year to July, 2023 due to healthy demand for investment properties and Goulburn's proximity to Canberra and location on the Sydney to Melbourne route. It was the highest growth rate in the south-east region.
But the increase was "not consistent," with properties in and around Goulburn's CBD and Marulan remaining steady, "due to available stock meeting current demand."
The land values will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for 2024. They are also used by councils to set rates.
Mr Mylonas fears it will increase business rates further. He is an outspoken critic of Goulburn Mulwaree Council's IPART application for a 51.2pc rate hike.
"There is very strong evidence that Goulburn Mulwaree pays the highest commercial rates in NSW," he said.
Mr Mylonas previously challenged a land valuation on his Clinton Street property on which he paid $25,000 in annual rates. He said this was unsuccessful.
Meantime, the value of industrial land surged almost 20pc in the council area. It contains 253 zoned properties.
"There continues to be good supply and demand for both vacant and improved industrial allotments in the Goulburn region," the report stated.
Mr Mylonas said there weren't enough properties to go around. He told The Post that Goulburn Mulwaree remained attractive with average prices of $400/sqm for industrial land compared to $3000sqm in Sydney.
