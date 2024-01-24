Goulburn parents and carers urged to get kids eyes checked ahead of the school year

New research has found that generation Alpha are spending an average of more than three hours per day on screens both at home and school, potentially impacting their eye health and increasing the chances of lifelong vision and learning issues.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The research, commissioned by Specsavers has revealed that not only are young children aged between five and 12 are spending more than three times the amount on screens as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but both parents and teachers aren't completely confident in best prevention techniques to avoid vision damage.
Amid this screen time surge, optometrists in Goulburn are calling on local parents and teachers - and anyone with children in their care for extended periods - to employ safer screen practices - including limiting up-close tasks, taking regular screen breaks and regular eye tests.
With children being diagnosed with vision problems younger than ever before, eye health tests should be considered an essential element of the back-to-school routine.
In Goulburn, there are more than 2,500 primary school aged children who could be at risk of vision issues and may not have had a regular eye test.
Myopia, or short sightedness, is on the rise globally, with the World Health Organisation estimating that 52 percent of the global population will have myopia by 2050.
There is also an alarming incidence spike amongst children, with time on digital screens as a major contributing factor.
Additionally, the Specsavers research found that 90 percent of primary school teachers say they have witnessed signs of eye strain in their students, such as rubbing eyes, watery eyes, headaches, neck aches, blurry vision, and not wanting to read aloud.
More than half of these teachers say that they witness this at least every week and sometimes more often.
An overwhelming 98 percent of primary school teachers say poor vision impacts the ability to learn.
This sparks concern that some children's vision issues are being left untreated, when early detection is key to the management.
On top of this, one in three children aged nine or under have never had an eye test.
Local Goulburn Specsavers Optometrist Bernadette Moran said that myopia can be handled with ease as long as it's treated early.
"While myopia is typically successfully managed with prescription lenses, if left undiagnosed, it can impact day-to-day life," Ms Moran said.
"As optometrists, we like to encourage parents, carers and teachers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues so they don't go untreated."
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up," Ms Moran said.
Ms Moran has provided a list of tips to keep your children's eyesight as healthy as possible going into the school year:
. Follow the 20-20-20 rule. This means, every 20 minutes remind children to shift their eyes to look at an object at least 20 metres away, for at least 20 seconds. The easiest way to do this is to take small 'window' breaks and look out at a faraway object to give tired eyes a break from the screen.
. Take breaks outside and encourage outside play. Research shows us that spending two hours outdoors is a protective factor during daylight hours for children developing myopia or short-sightedness.
. Remind children to blink. Blinking regularly keeps the surface of your eyes from drying out.
. Keep a bottle of water close by. Your eyes dry out when you're dehydrated so making sure children are drinking plenty of water throughout the day is important.
Optometrists in Goulburn are encouraging parents and carers to bring children in for an eye test and keep monitoring screen time. It is recommended that children of all ages get a routine eye test every two years unless directed otherwise by their optometrist.
Further information can be found through the Specsavers Goulburn website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.