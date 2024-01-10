Types of tumbled gemstones: What are they and how are they made?

This is branded content.

Erosion. The natural process of wind and water blasting away the tiniest particles of the earth until we are left with either a revised cliff face or a monument to nature's majesty like The Twelve Apostles on Victoria's coast. The force behind the smoothness of a pebble, and the grit of sand on a beach.

Have you ever seen an immaculately smooth crystal in a shop? One with no sharp edges, just cold, smooth, glassy earth? Crystals don't often naturally form to be rounded but grow in sharper, more angular configurations. If you have run into a rounded crystal as described, it's most likely that you found what people call "tumbled gemstones."

Tumbling is a process where gems, rocks, and crystals are smoothed out through a sped-up erosion process. The result is the gorgeously smooth and beautifully shiny rocks that we're discussing today.

What are crystals?

Gemstones are the product of a natural combination of various states of matter and pressure. Depending on the types of chemicals present in various states of matter, under certain kinds of pressure, you get various differing crystals and gems forming in the rock.

For example, opals are formed through layer upon layer of silicate sphered forming in the faults underground. Water drags the silicate from the surface underground, where the water sits, gathering more and more silicate from the earth before the water evaporates. As the silicate is left from the evaporation, and pressure forces these spheres together, over time an opal is born.

Some crystals follow similar chemical processes, while others are formed from entirely different ones relying on air densities and atmospheric mineral deposits. However, all crystals share one common factor - they are all decidedly beautiful.

However, although many people find the rough natural textures of crystals and gems appealing, sometimes keeping them in this state isn't viable. Whether it's a lack of space or just personal preference, many people buy crystals and gems that are tumbled. What does this mean?

What are tumbled gemstones?

When we describe a crystal, gem, or rock as "tumbled", it means that it's been put through an artificial process of eroding its sharper edges, rendering a gem that has its overall shape, but with smoothed, rounded edges, points, and vertices. Sometimes tumbled stones like this will be cut and ground into specific shapes as well, such as hearts or crystal balls. Tumbling also allows people to polish their semi-precious stones, granting them that beautiful shine we all love.

Tumbling is a simple process that requires little preparation and even less active involvement. Rock tumbling machines can be purchased online easily. Once you've found one that's right for you, it's a good idea to follow the instructions that it comes with.

However, broadly speaking, tumbling rocks and semi-precious stones follow similar steps. The stones are placed into a water-tight cylinder along with some water and a powder called a "grit." Once the cylinder is sealed, it is placed on the machine where it is continuously rotated for several days, depending on how smoothed out and the coarseness of the grit.

As the stones are tumbled within the cylinder, the stones fall over each other repeatedly, while the grit in the water polishes and finely erodes the stones. The combined result is that the edges and points of the tumbled stones are chipped and smoothed out, forming cleaner, rounder rocks. Once done, the stones are drained, washed, and depending on results, are usually either polished or put back into the machine with more water and a finer grit.

Why do we tumble them?

Well, why do we reshape anything natural? There are a variety of reasons someone may tumble, or prefer to tumble, their stones.

For the people doing it, there's simple magic in the way that you start with something rough, sharp, and dull - and after stewing in a spinning chamber for a few days with some powder they emerge as glittery, tactile, smooth gems. It's also important to remember, that many natural qualities of crystals can be brought out through the tumbling process. Unique cracks or qualities unique to your specific crystal may not be visible without the polishing process that tumbling applies. These imperfections are part of the beauty of your crystals and stones, and the artificial erosion of tumbling allows them to show in all their glory.

Then there are purely aesthetic reasons. Some people just like crystals in a certain shape, and with rounder shapes like hearts, spheres, rods, or palm stones, that roundness is just made all the more beautiful with tumbling. Imagine a love heart made of rose quartz that's all harsh lines and chiselled 90-degree angles. It's hardly the romantic image one hopes to conjure with such a thing. Yet, the same shape with beautiful, bold, round curves? Glorious.

Then there's the practical element. People who own crystals, stones, or gems rarely have just one. They are beautiful items, with deep cultural, mythological, and even spiritual significance. As such, people like to own several different kinds of semi-precious stones for different purposes. Tumbled stones are generally easier to keep, as they tend to be more diminutive in size, and their rotundity makes them the perfect nick-nack to store on shelves, mantlepieces, tables, or in little out-of-the-way nooks where they can work their magic in a safe, unobtrusive environment.

Taking a tumble

Maybe you're a connoisseur of crystals. Perhaps you're serious about stones, or a journeyman of gems. Whatever subterranean marvel has captured your heart, we hope that you can find some love for tumbling.

