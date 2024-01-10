Keep the kids entertained at the library these school holidays

$1/
Goulburn Mulwaree Library has something on offer for everyone these school holidays, here's a list of what's going on at 184-194 Bourke Street in the last few weeks of January.
Spend the day in the Library tweaking your STEAM skills. Join the Library and the Youth Services team in an action-packed day where you will make mini solar powered boats and cars. Assemble electrical components, panels, and screws to make your vehicle come to life. Attendees will also build a Buzz game using electrical boards and batteries. The session includes two building classes, time to watch your creation at work, lunch, and the opportunity to take the Sphero Ball Robots for a whirl if time permits. For ages 12 years and over. Parents are not required to stay. The workshop is running from Tuesday, January 23 from 10.30am.
Fairy Erin and her Unicorn, Piccolo, will sing and dance their way through Fairyland with all-new original music for kids at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, January 12. Piccolo (a real miniature pony) will showcase his tricks as the magical team discover how imagination can create endless possibilities of fun. This show is perfect for preschool-aged children and anyone young at heart. Parents will be required to stay for the show starting at 10am.
Get your hands dirty making a fun terrarium to brighten up your bedroom or living space at the library on Tuesday, January 16. In a large jam jar, create layers of decorative base materials, plant a range of interesting rainforest plants, add magical fairy lights, and adorn your own miniature world for woodland creatures or dinosaurs to live. The workshop kicks off at 2pm and parents are not required to stay.
Get creative with your teen these summer holidays and join Kylie from Made by Me, as she demonstrates how make your own accessories. Participants will be able to design and create their own earrings, key fob, shoelaces, scrunchies, and beaded pens. Everything will be supplied to make your creations and Kylie will be available to complete any sewing requirements. You just need to turn up and have fun. Parents are not required to stay if not attending the workshop. The workshop will be taking place at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday, January 20 from 2pm.
