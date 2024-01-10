Keep the kids entertained at the library these school holidays

Get creative with your teen these summer holidays and join Kylie from Made by Me, as she demonstrates how make your own accessories. Participants will be able to design and create their own earrings, key fob, shoelaces, scrunchies, and beaded pens. Everything will be supplied to make your creations and Kylie will be available to complete any sewing requirements. You just need to turn up and have fun. Parents are not required to stay if not attending the workshop. The workshop will be taking place at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday, January 20 from 2pm.