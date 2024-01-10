Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Teacher and mentor marks 80 years as a Sister of Saint Joseph

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:36pm, first published January 10 2024 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sr Mary Paulinus Croker will celebrate 80 years as a professed Sister of Saint Joseph on January 19. Here the 101-year-old holds a photo of her late parents, David and Margaret Croker. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Sr Mary Paulinus Croker will celebrate 80 years as a professed Sister of Saint Joseph on January 19. Here the 101-year-old holds a photo of her late parents, David and Margaret Croker. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A simple motivation prompted Sr Mary Paulinus Croker to join the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.