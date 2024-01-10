Teacher and mentor marks 80 years as a Sister of Saint Joseph

A simple motivation prompted Sr Mary Paulinus Croker to join the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
"I had a conviction to give my life to others and to teach," she said.
That calling remains ever strong as Sr Paulinus marks 80 years as a professed Sister of Saint Joseph on January 19. The 101-year-old is the only Sister in her order throughout Australia and New Zealand to achieve the feat this year.
Her path was influenced by her catholic upbringing. Born Eulalie (Eula) Croker at Taralga on June 13, 1922, she was the seventh of 10 children born to parents, David and Margaret. One sibling, Elsie, a twin, died in infancy.
She was educated at Golspie Public School, close to the family property.
"We had a happy family life and made our own fun. I walked two miles to school each day. I loved school," Sr Paulinus said.
Sr Paulinus also attended Sacred Heart catholic primary school at Taralga, where she was taught by the Sisters of Saint Joseph. This continued at Saint Joseph's College, north Goulburn, where she completed her intermediate certificate.
Their influence and that of several friends who entered the convent prompted her to enter the order at age nineteen. Daphne Boys, later Sister Luigi, and Marie Sullivan (Sr Damien) from Myrtleville were among those who also joined the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
She entered as a postulant and trained at Goulburn novitiate Pineleigh (Addison Street). The time prepared her for five years of teaching studies at Sydney University and a teachers' college.
Sister Paulinus was professed at Saint Joseph's chapel on January 19, 1944.
"I felt it was an achievement. It was what I wanted and I was happy to do it," Sr Paulinus said.
"I still have a copy of my vows. They have been very important to me over the years."
She chose her name after Saint Paulinus whose June 22 feast day was closest to her brother Jim's birthday.
Sr Paulinus subsequently taught secondary students at Narrandera and Leeton, and novices at Goulburn novitiates, Pineleigh and The Towers. But she spent most of her teaching life at Saint Joseph's College and Marian College from the mid 1950s until her retirement in 1992.
Sr Paulinus taught generations of families in English, Ancient and Modern History, Religion and at one stage, Mathematics.
"I was anxious to develop the students and help them reach their potential...I was very keen to get them through (exams)," she said.
"I wanted to make it interesting and an enjoyable experience for students...I loved teaching and very much enjoyed those years."
Her goal was to plant a seed for the students to "hang on to and develop."
Ex-students continue to visit her at Goulburn's Southern Cross Care Tenison aged care facility. One wrote to her 20 years ago informing her that she employed Sr Paulinus' teaching method in her own career.
At the same time, she had deep input into the congregation. Sr Paulinus was a member of the General Council of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, the Australian New Zealand Federation team and helped rewrite the order's constitution. She was also a member of the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn's board of education and studied spirituality for three months in England.
Her life has inspired other family members. Nephew, Father Mark Croker, also from Taralga, celebrated 25 years as a priest in 2022.
At Tenison, her home of the past seven and a half years, Sr Paulinus is known for her alert mind, good humour and hobbies including bingo, scrabble, quoits, listening to music, reading, knitting, and crochet as well as watching tennis and cricket.
She also remains vitally interested in Sisters' lives and enjoys their visits.
A celebration is planned to mark her 80 years as a Sister of Saint Joseph. A papal acknowledgement is also expected, adding to another from her 70th anniversary, which takes pride of place in her room.
"I feel very happy about it...I never had any doubts that this is what I wanted to do," Sr Paulinus said of the milestone.
