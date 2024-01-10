Corrective Service staff to be honoured in January

Corrective Services NSW staff are taking centre stage ahead of the seventh annual National Corrections Day on Friday, January 19, which celebrates Australia's 25,000 corrections staff whose unwavering dedication keeps the community safe.
Over the next two weeks, CSNSW will honour its 10,700 employees for overseeing more than 12,000 inmates in prison and supervising over 34,000 offenders in the community as they complete court orders or parole.
CSNSW Acting Commissioner Leon Taylor said ambassadors from around the state will be sharing their stories with the pubic in the fortnight leading up to National Corrections Day.
"Our staff are a multidisciplinary team of professionals who work with offenders from their first brush with the justice system, right through to their reintegration into the community after release," Mr Taylor said.
"Every single day we have around 5,500 custodial officers, 2,100 Community Corrections professionals, 1,500 psychologists, programs, education, and industries employees, and 1,600 corporate staff working away from behind the scenes.
"National Corrections Day is first and foremost about celebrating all these dedicated employees but it's also an opportunity to share their important roles with the community so the public has a better understanding of what corrections is all about," Mr Taylor said.
National Corrections Day is held annually on the third Friday of January with staff hosting workplace morning teas, barbecues, gatherings, and awards ceremonies, and senior executives working a shift on the frontline or getting out into the field to spend time on the ground with staff.
CSNSW established the initiative in 2017 before it was adopted by other states and territories, and New Zealand, in 2018.
It is now an important national event that continues to grow in momentum every year.
CSNSW Deputy Commissioner Security & Custody Dr Anne-Marie Martin said National Corrections Day was a day for colleagues and the public to give thanks to the often-unseen work corrections staff undertake.
"There are many layers to Corrective Services NSW, including security and safety, as well as offender rehabilitation, which takes shape in a variety of ways, from education to counselling," Dr Martin said.
"Having a day of recognition for CSNSW staff helps them to know that the work they do, and their commitment to community safety, is seen and valued."
