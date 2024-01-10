Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Corrective Service staff to be honoured in January

By Staff Reporters
January 10 2024 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Correctional officers will be thanked for their services later this month. Image supplied.
Correctional officers will be thanked for their services later this month. Image supplied.

Corrective Services NSW staff are taking centre stage ahead of the seventh annual National Corrections Day on Friday, January 19, which celebrates Australia's 25,000 corrections staff whose unwavering dedication keeps the community safe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.