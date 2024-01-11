Court convicts, fines district property owner over tree clearing

A Boxers Creek landowner has been convicted and fined over what Goulburn Mulwaree Council has described as unauthorised tree clearing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 19, Magistrate Michael O'Brien convicted James Mifsud of 'do specified development prohibited on land - any other case.' Mr O'Brien also upheld a $3000 penalty infringement notice (PIN), which Mr Mifsud had appealed.
Court documents showed Mr Mifsud pleaded guilty.
A council spokesperson said, and court documents confirmed, the PIN was issued in June, 2023. Outside court, the council claimed that the landowner had approval to remove "fewer than 10 dead" trees but "more than 90 mature eucalypts" were ultimately cleared across 50 hectares without permission.
The council's written statement to the court alleged that "at least 97 trees were felled" between March 6 and April 26, 2023, based on two separate aerial images.
In a press release, a spokesperson said "the majority of these were still alive at the time of clearing."
The council told The Post that the NSW Department of Planning, Biodiversity and Conservation Division first alerted it after an officer observed cleared trees on the property from the Hume Highway in March, 2023.
In a council statement tendered to the court, Mr Mifsud requested a review of the $3000 fine in July, 2023.
"I applied for a permit to remove some trees that were dead and dying due to water logging," Mr Mifsud's July 23 email stated.
"I received permission to do so on the example sent to council by photo. During removal I did remove some trees that still had a small percentage of regrowth and (which) were of no significance to local wildlife as the type of trees (Snappy Gums) were very prone to fall. I removed them for livestock safety and also because they were too close to fencing, as well as for economic reasons (as) I had the machinery onsite.
"I didn't remove them out of malice as I have planted and protected trees on my property since 1998."
Mr Mifsud stated in the email that the trees he removed "were all regrowth from clearing that occurred a few years ago" and that "any trees that were still in good condition were not damaged."
In the email, the landowner described the fine as "quite hefty and unaffordable" and requested a review.
However the council upheld the PIN, following the review.
Court documents stated that following correspondence to the council from Revenue NSW, the matter was mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on October 20, 2023.
The landowner has declined comment on the conviction and fine at this stage.
A council spokesperson said the ruling "served as a reminder for landowners to ensure they are fully informed before undertaking any tree removal or clearing activities, particularly in relation to native vegetation."
"Recognising the increasing prevalence of unauthorised clearing, Goulburn Mulwaree Council has been collaborating with NSW Local Land Services and the NSW Department of Planning's Biodiversity unit," the spokesperson said.
The organisations have developed a 'call before you clear' campaign, set to launch in early 2024. The campaign aims to raise awareness among landowners about the importance of seeking appropriate approvals before tree removal.
The spokesperson said there had been a "marked increase" in complaints to the council about tree clearing as people became more aware of state and federal laws and council policies.
"There is also a growing appreciation for the fact that these trees take decades to grow and mature, and contribute to the identity of our landscape and the overall value to our community. In many cases, clearing is found to be unnecessary, wasteful and often irreversible," the spokesperson said.
"...Goulburn Mulwaree Council remains committed to preserving and protecting the region's natural environment.
"By working in partnership with relevant government agencies, the council aims to foster responsible land management practices and safeguard the area's biodiversity."
The matter also follows community concerns about the extent of tree clearing for a residential subdivision at 99 May Street, Goulburn in 2021. The heavily vegetated area, below Rocky Hill, was cleared of trees, leaving what nearby residents described as a "large scar" on the hillside.
The clearing was permitted under a 2008 consent but the council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin, previously said its extent wouldn't necessarily be accepted today.
The council issued a series of PINs related to sediment runoff from the site into the Eastgrove wetlands below and threatened legal action. A spokesperson said no PINS were issued in regard to tree clearing because it was undertaken in accordance with the consent.
The owner, Lock and Strand Pty Ltd, entered voluntary liquidation in 2023 and the site has since been sold to another company. The original consent still stands.
The council spokesperson said the organisation continued to take a "cooperative compliance" approach to illegal developments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.