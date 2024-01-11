Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Curraweela Island' strands motorists while bridge awaits funding approval

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists pulled over on the Taralga to Oberon Road on January 4 when rain flooded the Burra Burra Creek causeway at Curraweela. A much-awaited bridge has been delayed by design and cost issues. Picture by Frank Startari.
Motorists pulled over on the Taralga to Oberon Road on January 4 when rain flooded the Burra Burra Creek causeway at Curraweela. A much-awaited bridge has been delayed by design and cost issues. Picture by Frank Startari.

A bridge replacing a frequently flooded causeway north of Taralga is 18 months behind schedule due to funding and other delays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.