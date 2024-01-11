'Curraweela Island' strands motorists while bridge awaits funding approval

A bridge replacing a frequently flooded causeway north of Taralga is 18 months behind schedule due to funding and other delays.
A new bridge over the Curraweela causeway, 20km north of Taralga, was originally expected to be completed by July, 2022. However Upper Lachlan Shire Council said cost issues and the need to seek more state government funds had delayed the work.
Motorists felt the impact on January 4 after more than 40mm fell at Curraweela. Nearby resident Frank Startari said by 4.30pm that day, water was 400mm over the Burra Burra Creek causeway. Drivers pulled up either side of the crossing.
"Most vehicles did not attempt to cross," he said.
"Many vehicles had children, one had a baby and other cars had tourists from overseas."
Others took the risk of crossing.
Residents used to the flooding went to the causeway to see if they could render assistance. The area is a mobile blackspot. Mr Startari and others have successfully lobbied for funding for a telecommunications tower. In the meantime, stranded motorists rely on residents for assistance and their contact with emergency services via landline.
Fortunately the water receded later in the afternoon and drivers were able to cross. But it hasn't always been the case.
"There have been periods where the creek and river have been in deep flood for up to seven days," Mr Startari said.
"Nobody goes in or out of the district when this occurs. We call it Curraweela Island; we are surrounded by water on all sides. We all have stores of food for when this occurs."
Mr Startari said stranded motorists expected local residents to pull them out of floodwaters. They had done so with tractors and trucks on many occasions but it was "risky work."
In addition, he and other property owners had accommodated stranded people overnight, or taken them tea and coffee at the causeway.
Mr Startari said he'd seen instances were the water rose 1.8 metres above the causeway. He and others would like to see progress on the bridge, given almost three years had elapsed since Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) secured Restart NSW funding for the work. A total $6.5 million was granted for safety improvements along the Oberon Road, including for the causeway.
"While the delays are very frustrating, we cannot criticise ULSC," Mr Startari said.
"It has been a difficult project for them and they have been prudent in not rushing it, but engaging one of the leading engineering firms in Australia to design a bridge that should overcome any future flooding."
Council CEO Alex Waldron said in April, 2023 councillors decided to decline all tenders "due to the lack of any commercially advantageous submissions." Instead, negotiations started with two firms, Bridge and Marine Engineering and Saunders Civilbuild, with the aim of striking a contract with one party. Both submissions were deemed to be within budget and met the council's requirements.
"The negotiations have triggered the need for a funding variation and as a result a request to vary the funding agreement has been made to the (state government)," Ms Waldron said.
"The variation is currently being considered and is awaiting Ministerial sign off. The council is unable to progress with works until this is approved.
"As soon as the variation is approved, the contract will be executed and works will commence shortly after."
Bridge and Marine Engineering is the preferred tenderer.
The new 'Super-T' pre-cast concrete bridge will be three metres higher than the causeway, which Ms Waldron said met the one in 100-year flood requirements.
It will carry a 160-tonne capacity and include two lanes with shoulders and crash barriers. The new bridge will also be realigned to remove the "dangerous curve."
The construction work is estimated to cost $3.4 million and take a year to complete, including allowance for any delay. The project was fully grant funded.
Mr Startari said residents looked forward to the day they were no longer "flood locked on Curraweela Island between the Curraweela Creek and Abercrombie River for days and in one instance a week."
"They want to go off in the morning and know they can return to their homes at night. They want mobile phone signal down at the creek area so that stranded commuters can call for assistance. They can also call family and friends without having to go to a resident's home to use their landlines," he said.
"Most importantly those that get stranded in the waters can call for emergency assistance from their vehicles. We don't want to have to deal with highly stressed people, feed them and accommodate them in our homes overnight."
