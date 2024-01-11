Who hasn't laughed out loud when they've seen spotted dick on the menu?

Who among us hasn't had a chuckle when we've seen the classic British pudding spotted dick on a menu?
You kind of have to feel sorry for the delicious steamed pudding, full of juicy currants and covered in custard, trying to take itself seriously.
A new cookbook, Rude Food, is channelling that same juvenile sense of humour, full of dishes such as "cock em bouche", "taste-icular croquettes" and "nuts profiterballs".
And here's the rub, so to speak, the cookbook is raising vital funds for medical research into the "below the belt" cancers, such as testicular, penile, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.
The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group was formed in 2008, bringing together a world-leading multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, scientists, researchers, and community representatives, all working in areas related to urogenital cancers.
More than 34,400 Australians were diagnosed with urogenital cancers in 2023 and, with cancers such as bladder cancer seeing decreasing survival rates, support for medical research into these cancers is life-saving.
"One of the most important activities ANZUP does is to open conversations about 'below the belt' cancers," said Margaret McJannett, chief executive officer of ANZUP.
Chefs Manu Fieldel, Fast Ed, Ainsley Harriott, Gabriel Gaté and Adrian Richardson have hopped on board, as well as a string of other television favourites, comedians and clinicians to donate their racy recipes to a cookbook that might raise some eyebrows alongside awareness.
Order now for delivery for the perfect Valentine's Day present, or perhaps as a stag or hen present or just because you're into buying something that gives back, this is the perfect excuse to look at some "food porn".
Rude Food is available for $24.99 with all proceeds going to ANZUP's Below the Belt Research Fund. Head to anzup.org.au
Some dishes look wonderful and taste like shit! This dish looks like shit but tastes wonderful. Prepare the turds the day before serving.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the cream in a saucepan.
2. Using the tip of a knife blade, scrape out the vanilla pod seeds. Add the vanilla seeds and vanilla pod to the saucepan. Bring the cream to the boil then remove the vanilla pod.
3. Place the chocolate pieces in a large bowl. Pour the hot cream onto the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has melted and smooth, whisk in the butter until melted. Wipe the sides of the bowl, cover with plastic film and keep in a cool place for several hours for the chocolate to set. (Not necessarily in the fridge).
4. Prepare a piping bag fitted with a one or two centimetre round nozzle. Briefly stir the chocolate preparation then fill the piping bag. Pipe small poo-like shapes of the ganache chocolate on a tray lined with baking paper. Refrigerate until 12 hour before serving.
5. Loosen the turds from the tray and dust with cocoa.
Method
1. Place the flour, salt and caster sugar in a mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and pour the egg and half of the milk into the well. Using a whisk, first mix the egg and milk together, then gradually incorporate the flour, slowly adding the rest of the milk to form a smooth, thin mixture. Strain the preparation through a fine strainer and refrigerate until required.
2. Heat the oil and butter in a crepe pan until it turns a light golden colour, then whisk this melted butter and oil into the crappe batter.
3. Return the pan to the heat and when hot, pour in enough mixture to cover the base of the pan. Twirl the pan in a smooth motion to form a thin, even crappe. When the upper half of the crappe starts to dry and the lower half is golden brown, turn it quickly onto the other side using a spatula. After browning the second side, transfer the crappe to a plate. Make the remaining crappes.
4. Spread each crappe with a little marmalade and half a tablespoon of cream, fold into quarters and dust with icing sugar. Top each crappe with a turd and garnish each plate with three raspberries.
Makes 8-10.
