Two vehicles and small building go up in flames on rural property

Two cars and a shed have caught alight at a Lake Bathurst district property.
Two RFS crews and Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue unit were called to the blaze at Covan Creek Road, some 2km from the Braidwood Road intersection, just after 4pm on Thursday, January 11.
RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said a Mercedes Benz and another car on the property caught fire and were fully involved. This spread to a lean-to fibro shed.
Crews also had to deal with gas bottles on the site that were venting from the heat.
Mr Butler said at 5pm that the fire was contained and all occupants of the nearby house were accounted for and safe. Police are also on scene controlling traffic on the rural road.
RFS crews from Taylors Creek and Tarago attended.
The property is about 37km south of Goulburn.
