How to spend your time this week in Goulburn

High school students are being invited to creative space to expand on their painting skills these school holidays. Develop your painting skills regardless of your level of knowledge or experience. Experiment with different styles and find your voice as an artist. There are several painting techniques working in acrylics that will help you express yourself and paint with confidence. The event will be taking place from Tuesday, January 16 at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn from 2pm. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Get your hands dirty making a fun terrarium to brighten up your bedroom or living space. In a large jam jar, create layers of decorative base materials, plant a range of interesting rain forest plants, add magical fairy lights, and adorn your own miniature world for woodland creatures or dinosaurs to live. The workshop is held for children aged eight and above and will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street on Tuesday, 16 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Join a Youth Services team for the school holiday program from Tuesday, January 16 which will include a visit to Raging Waters, Luna Park and Batemans Bay Beach as well as heaps of hands on activities at the Community Centre. The program is for 12-18 year old's with all activities staring and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre, unless otherwise stated, with support available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included but operate different times each day so contact Goulburn Youth Services direct for further information. The program will be taking place at 155 Auburn Street from Tuesday, January 16 from 10am. Email emily.heales@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4838.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, October 20 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, November 14 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is delighted to host the Archibald Prize 2023 Regional Tour. The annual Archibald Prize is eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences alike. Judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW, the prize is awarded to the best portrait painting. Since 1921, it has highlighted figures from all walks of life, from famous faces to local heroes, reflecting back to us the stories of our times. Following their display at the Art Gallery in Sydney, the Archibald Prize 2023 finalist works will tour to six venues in Victoria and regional NSW, offering audiences around the country the opportunity to see these notable works.Ticketing and bookings available on the Goulburn regional Art Gallery Website. The exhibition will be taking place from Friday, January 19 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Get creative with your teen these summer holidays and join Kylie from Made by Me, as she demonstrates how make your own accessories. Participants will be able to design and create their own earrings, key fob, shoelaces, scrunchies, and beaded pens. Everything will be supplied to make your creations and Kylie will be available to complete any sewing requirements. You just need to turn up and have fun. Parents are not required to stay if not attending the workshop. The workshop will be taking place at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday, January 20 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway.This event will be an action packed night with Wingless Sprints, Fender Benders, RSA Super Production Sedans, F500's and RSA Street Stockers all on the one night. The event will be taking place at Goulburn Speedway, Speedway Road Goulburn on Saturday, January 20 from 4pm. Email tk.kactus@bigpond.com. Phone 0408 480 713.
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
School Holidays are here and there is a lot of fun to be had. Goulburn South Aspire OSHC Christmas/Summer Vacation Care have put together a huge program of events for the December/January School School Holidays. The group have all sorts of fun things on offer like an incursion days, trip to the fire station, excursion to Back to the Arcade, movie day and baking are just some of the amazing activities planned running - all programs are completely free with lunch, drinks and snacks provided but will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Limited spots are available so make sure you contact them for more information or to book in. The program will be taking place from Monday, December 18 until the end of January from 7am at 2 Addison Street, Goulburn. Email goulburnnps@aspire-oshc.com.au. Phone 0456 814 711.
Looking for things to do in the upcoming school holidays? PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure PCYC pride themselves in offering something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, PCYC have plenty on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of their 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. PCYC also accept Creative Kids vouchers at all of their clubs. Bring along morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat canteen facilities are also available for pre-order lunch. The programs will be taking place from Monday, December 18 right up until the end of January on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street from 8.30am. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
