Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How to spend your time this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 15 2024 - 11:09am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn how to paint this week. Image by Pexels.
Learn how to paint this week. Image by Pexels.

School Holiday Art Class - Painting Techniques (School years 7-12)

Let the kids unlock their inner Picasso

High school students are being invited to creative space to expand on their painting skills these school holidays. Develop your painting skills regardless of your level of knowledge or experience. Experiment with different styles and find your voice as an artist. There are several painting techniques working in acrylics that will help you express yourself and paint with confidence. The event will be taking place from Tuesday, January 16 at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn from 2pm. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.