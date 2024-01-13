Goulburn florist thrilled with success at national award night

Beks Bloomz on Bladwell Place has beat out more than 20 other florists from around the country and walked away with the title of Number 1 Wedding Florist at the Australian Wedding Awards.
Owner of the business Bek Gerstner said she was thrilled to receive the honour.
"I nearly fell off my chair to be honest, it was such a surprise," Ms Gerstner said.
"I made it in the top two for the regional categories and next minute I was heading to the Gold Coast for the nationals."
Ms Gerstner has been running the business for more than 14 years and loves every minute of her job.
"I worked as a window dresser for a while and worked around Sydney for a few different florists then moved to Goulburn and decided to go for it and open my own business," Ms Gerstner said.
"I loved talking to other people on the night, we all had the same mindset of wanting to treat people the way we wanted to be treated as brides and now how we would want our daughters to be treated."
More than 500 people gathered at the Star Hotel on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, January 10.
The night recognised the work of 55 businesses spread across 45 categories in the wedding industry.
Going forward, Ms Gersnter said that she wants to teach her skills to other people.
"I'm looking at running classes around floral design so to be recognised for my work as I prepare for that is great," Ms Gersnter said.
When it comes to her secret to success, Ms Gersnter said that resiliance is key.
"It's just about never giving up and providing the highest quality service possible," Ms Gersnter said.
Beks Bloomz is located at 15 Bladwell Place, Run-O-Waters and is open six days a week.
