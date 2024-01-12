Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council treads tenderly around new Carr Confoy sports pavilion

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
January 12 2024 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will apply for further grant funding for a pavilion at Carr Confoy sporting fields. Architect Tim Lee previously designed the building. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will apply for further grant funding for a pavilion at Carr Confoy sporting fields. Architect Tim Lee previously designed the building. Picture supplied.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has declined to accept any tenders for construction of a key sporting pavilion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.