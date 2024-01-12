Goulburn police investigate car fire taking place on New Year's Eve

Goulburn police are calling for witnesses about a vehicle fire that took place on New Year's Eve.
Gardening business owner Benjamin Judd returned to his home to find his Hilux had been burnt down just after midnight on Sunday, January 1.
Inspector and officer in charge at Goulburn, Dave Cowell said investigations have started.
"We received the call around 12.15am. The neighbours managed to maintain the fire until emergency services arrived," Inspector Cowell said.
"Police and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived shortly after and were able to put out the blaze completely."
Goulburn police have spoken to residents around the area but are yet to press any charges.
Mr Judd's sister has since started up a gofundme page to help her brother replace the work ute which contained his computer, work tools and machinery.
Anyone who might know anything about the incident is urged to contact the Goulburn Police Station.
