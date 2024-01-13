From player to coach: Former NRL playmaker to coach Bulldogs

A star player will turn coach this year as the Goulburn Bulldogs look to bounce back from a couple of disappointing seasons.
Mitch Cornish, who will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience on and off the field and a deep understanding of rugby league when he leads the Bulldogs in 2024, said he was excited to be the new coach of the First Grade side.
"It's something I always wanted to do, so it's a good place to start," Cornish said.
Although this will be his first time coaching, the former Canberra Raider and Sydney Rooster playmaker said he would draw from his NRL experience when taking over the helm.
"I had a different range of coaches in the NRL who were all different in their own ways," Cornish said.
"Ricky Stuart and Brad Arthur were both hard down the line while Trent Robinson was very strategic about the game and the way things would play out in the whole season.
"I will pick and choose some of their aspects when coaching the Bulldogs."
Cornish said he was really happy with how the squad came together and was ready to build on what the previous coach Shane McCallum started last year.
"We didn't go on a massive signing spree in the offseason," Cornish said.
"A lot of players signed on from last year while a few blokes came back into the mix after being out of the game for a while which was very pleasing.
"We built our squad on local players who were willing to work hard."
Preseason has begun and Cornish said a big focus was "going back to the basics of the game and doing them really well".
Last year's third best and fairest player of the Canberra Region Rugby League (CRRL) season said his ultimate goal was to win the competition and that he thought it was possible.
"With all teams, you need a bit of luck in terms of keeping all the players on the field," Cornish said.
"If we can do that, our style of footy is probably one of the better styles in the competition."
The CRRL season begins in April.
