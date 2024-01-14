Talented lawnbowler excels with help from dual Commonwealth Games double gold medallist

Natural talent has taken a young lawnbowler to successes he could only ever imagine.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jordan Sturgiss started off playing family social bowls and quite enjoyed it, so when an opportunity to represent Goulburn High School popped up, his mother Ashley said he grabbed it with both hands.
"At the beginning of last year, he started year 7 and nominations came up for the Combined High Schools (CHS) lawnbowls team," Ashley said.
"He put his name down for that and within two weeks, he was notified to go down to Warilla.
"He went with no experience whatsoever and ended up being picked up by the junior ACT lawnbowls team."
As a result of his success in the sport, he was rewarded with $250 from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation at a ceremony at the council chambers on Tuesday, December 20.
"The money went towards the costs of the nationals he attended in Perth and will also go towards the South Pacific Junior Carnival which is from Monday, January 15 through to Thursday, January 18," Ashley said.
The 13-year-old registered as a local member at the Goulburn Railway Club last year and has since been under the guidance of Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Ellen Ryan.
"The club reached out to Ellen to see if she would have time to help Jordan out and she did," Ashley said.
"She has given some of her time to mentor and coach him whenever she's been free and has given him some strategies and tactics too.
"If he's had questions about certain things, she's been able to help."
As for his goals for 2024, Jordan wants to enter as many competitions as he possibly can and keep progressing his skills and building his social network.
Jordan Sturgiss was one of 13 young sportspeople to receive the scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.