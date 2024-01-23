Supersport champion returns to race at home after stellar year in England

Tom Toparis has had a fantastic year overseas.
He went to England and finished third in the British Superbike Championship second division, a result which was mind-blowing as it was his first year abroad.
"You always wish you could have done more, but to finish third in the second tier of British Superbike Racing was amazing," Toparis said.
"Living by myself overseas away from my family was a hard situation to be in, but I had a great time overall."
Making the achievement even more impressive was the fact that the tracks were completely new to Toparis.
"The results on track were relatively good considering it was my first season in England and I had never seen any of those circuits before until the race weekend," Toparis said.
"The tracks there were so unique, old and historic, so they're notoriously difficult to learn."
The 22-year-old is about to take the next step in his career by moving up from the 600cc class to the 1000cc class and he said there were many differences between the two classes.
"The bikes are pretty much the same weight, but they are a lot more powerful," Toparis said.
"Because of the massive power difference, the bike is given a lot of electronic aids to allow it to be more rideable."
Toparis, who has spent hardly any time on the more powerful bike, said it would take him a bit of time to get used to it.
"For me, it'll be about getting used to relying on crash control, wheelie control and other controls I didn't have on the 600," he said.
"It can take a bit of time to adapt to it, but hopefully I'll be able to work my way towards the front end of the class here in Australia."
Toparis will now spend most of 2024 in the country and he said his goal for the year was to finish near the top.
"I'm at the level now where I should be fighting for podiums if all goes well and I hope I do end up on the podium by the middle of the year," Toparis said.
He will also take part in races overseas on the odd occasion.
