Goulburn urged to keep an eye out for creepy crawlies as 'spider season' approaches

As the temperature and humidity rises, so does the chance of running into a few more creepy crawlies, specifically spiders.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ben Shoard is a spider enthusiast and has been part of many Facebook pages designed to protect the critters and anyone who may encounter them in any way possible.
Mr Shoard, a high school teacher by trade said that he has always had a fascination with the critter.
"I studied a bit around spiders in uni and just finished my masters based around funnel webs," Mr Shoard said.
Mr Shoard has been a member of the Goulburn Region Spider Seekers Facebook page for more than six years, the page is designed to help members of the community identify spiders that might be roaming around and how to deal with them.
Mr Shoard said the reason behind his interest in the typically avoided creature comes purely from a love of all animals.
"I find that people will often say I love animals but..." Mr Shoard said.
"The difference is I don't have that but, I just love all animals."
Mr Shoard said that when it comes to dealing with creepy crawlies around your house, common sense and as little cruelty possible is key.
"If you see one around that you don't want around, use a container and release it into your backyard or if need be, take it out to the country side and set it free there," Mr Shoard said.
"You just want to avoid the pointy bits at the end."
Mr Shoard said it tends to be people's first instinct is to kill the spiders around the home but having them around might not be such a bad thing.
"We moved into our house more than five years ago and have never sprayed for spiders, we haven't had a fly or mosquito come into the house ever since," Mr Shoard said.
The reason you might see a few more spiders around these days purely comes down to weather.
"The warmer weather brings them out of their hiding holes and also heaps of insects so it's very much the season for them," Mr Shoard said.
If you have any creepy crawlies roaming around, Mr Shoard said the best thing you can do is identify them and remove them as quickly as possible but if in doubt, Goulburn Pest Control can be called to help with the removal of any unwanted house visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.