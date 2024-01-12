Police seek assistance in locating three missing children

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate three siblings reported missing from Bankstown.
Joelle Malkoun, aged 17, and her brothers Anis,16, and Charbell,11, are thought to be in the company of their father, Richard.
Police believed they could be in the Goulburn area and travelling in a white Toyota Landcruiser with NSW registration BH 40 GC.
Officers attached to Bankstown Police Area Command were notified earlier on Friday, January 12 when they could not be located or contacted and commenced inquiries into their whereabouts.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the Malkoun children is urged to call their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
