Tuckerman demands answers on prison jobs and facility's future

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the state government has questions to answer about jobs and plans for the future of the city's Correctional Centre.
Ms Tuckerman was advised on Friday, January 12, that Corrective Services planned to close the centre's two maximum security units and shift inmates to 'more modern facilities.' The department blamed reduced prisoner numbers and aged infrastructure. Similar relocations were proposed for Cessnock, Bathurst, Metropolitan Special Purpose Centre and Long Bay Hospital.
The MP said several people concerned about the Goulburn facility contacted her office, concerned about the impact on jobs and the local economy.
"In all of this, where is the Minister and what are the plans?" Ms Tuckerman said.
"The disappointing part is there has been a memo to staff at all the affected jails and there has been no consultation. I support the union in this. There has been no indication at any stage on what this means to those who are most affected. In the current economic climate, you want to know where your next pay cheque is coming from."
The Public Service Association has heavily criticised the move. President, Nicole Jess, said Corrective Services had not provided a change management plan to the union, "as required under NSW Premier and Cabinet guidelines."
The PSA says no consultation will occur until this is forthcoming.
Mrs Tuckerman branded the 'lack of consultation' and the process as "shameful." She described it as "a huge slap in the face" to the union and said it didn't happen when the Coalition was in government.
While Corrective Services had said the changes were temporary and there would be no job losses or enforced transfers, Mrs Tuckerman questioned whether this could be guaranteed. Similarly, she wants details on how staff will be redeloyed within the centre.
The MP is seeking a meeting with Corrections Minister, Anoulack Chanthivong.
She said the Coalition has invested heavily in the high-risk management units
"If the numbers are down now, are they shutting down those two wings to do refurbishments?" Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Clearly with the investments in Supermax the jail is a going concern. We need to keep that going and it makes sense to me to that money is put forward to refurbish the areas in question."
A 2023 Inspector of Custodial Services report recommended that Corrective Services develop a plan for the two maximum security units' closure.
"It is difficult to maintain and operate and it would be impossible to refurbish it to a satisfactory standard," the report stated.
"It cannot provide conditions consistent with a modern correctional environment and conducive to offender rehabilitation, making it unfit-for-purpose."
Asked what plans the coalition had in government to address ageing prison infrastructure, Mrs Tuckerman said it would have been on the radar and given previous investment, wouldn't have been left "to rot."
She told The Post the Coalition did not support the inspectorate's report and there were further investment plans for Goulburn Correctional Centre.
Mrs Tuckerman said she'd be pushing to ensure the wings remained open and that there was investment in the units' upgrade or replacement
"What are the plans across the whole correctional network to ensure we have an effective and functional system in place that is supporting local communities and jobs? Until we get information from the government, we are none the wiser...," she said.
The Minister's office did not respond directly to a series of The Post's questions about the maximum security units and the wider facility's future. Instead, a reply from "a Minns government spokesperson stated:
"Corrective Services NSW has confirmed that it will consult on temporary operational changes and that they won't be associated with any job losses.
"Corrective Services has been asked to work closely with the Public Service Association and workers to ensure any changes are implemented carefully.
Ms Jess said up to 15 employees could be affected but with 65 current vacancies, she has put the number at 80 workers.
The department is briefing Goulburn employees on Wednesday, January 17.
Meantime, acting mayor Steve Ruddell said he and CEO Aaron Johansson were hoping to speak to prison management on Friday, January 19.
"I'm advised no jobs will be lost," he said.
"If it's looking like they will be I'm sure the council will be lobbying to keep those jobs here. We'll be asking what the future of the facility is. It's a big employer, with over 300 staff, and we don't want to lose any employment or the business it (generates)."
