Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tuckerman demands answers on prison jobs and facility's future

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 15 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the state government needs to provide answers on the future of maximum security units at the city's correctional centre. Picture supplied.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the state government needs to provide answers on the future of maximum security units at the city's correctional centre. Picture supplied.

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the state government has questions to answer about jobs and plans for the future of the city's Correctional Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.