More paramedics head to city as part of regional increase

More paramedics proposed for Goulburn and other regional ambulance stations are a "step in the right direction" but must be fully delivered, a union says.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Premier Chris Minns announced on Sunday that Goulburn and 10 other regional ambulance stations were proposed to receive 125 additional paramedics by mid 2024.
Exact numbers for each station will be decided during consultation between NSW Ambulance and the Health Services Union (HSU).
However NSW health minister, Ryan Park, announced in September, 2023 that Goulburn would receive five more paramedics as part of an extra 500 statewide over four years.
HSU secretary Gerard Hayes said the commitment was welcome.
"It's a step in the right direction and we're keen to it followed through. On the back of the wage increase, it will go some way to addressing the issues," he said.
"(But) we want to see enhancement and that attrition doesn't take over."
Mr Hayes said the union had secured a 29 per cent wage increase for paramedics. It had pushed for a 30 to 35pc rise to also stem the tide of paramedics to other 'higher paying' states such as Queensland.
In September, 2023 he told The Post it would be difficult to recruit an extra 500 ambulance officers, given this drift.
"We know Goulburn has always needed good staffing given the area to be covered. (There are times when) an ambulance can be out of town when it's needed in town," he said.
Asked how many more paramedics the city needed, Mr Hayes said the shortages in regional NSW were complex. The decreasing number of GPs made it more difficult to secure appointments, which in turn placed pressure on hospital emergency departments.
"The pressure is mounting and paramedics in Goulburn and other regional areas will be the cement between the NSW Health bricks," he said
"Paramedics were leaving before the wage increase, putting more pressure on the (ambulance) workforce," he said.
However he hoped enhanced staffing, services and higher wages would deliver better outcomes.
Mr Park said it was a priority to retain existing paramedics while boosting paramedic numbers where they were most needed, particularly rural and regional NSW.
"We know that regional, rural and remote communities are grappling with significant workforce shortages, but we are focused on boosting, recruiting and retaining more health workers," he said.
"We are embracing a comprehensive range of measures to do this."
NSW Ambulance chief executive Dr Dominic Morgan said he looked forward to welcoming the new paramedics.
"We have completed service demand and workforce planning to determine where these important roles will be allocated in regional and rural NSW," he said.
Goulburn Labor spokesman, Michael Pilbrow said the extra paramedics would mean more "well-paid jobs in our communities, and reduced response times for people needing urgent care."
"It's investments like these that I fought so hard for during the 2023 election, and that I won't stop fighting for now," he said.
Other centres proposed to receive additional paramedics are Port Macquarie, South West Rocks, Bathurst, Blayney, Ballina, Lismore, Lithgow, Mudgee, Parkes and Broken Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.