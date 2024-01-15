Goulburn Australian of the year nominees announced

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced the nominees for the Goulburn Mulwaree 2024 Australia Day Awards.
The significant event serves as a momentous occasion to acknowledge and honour outstanding individuals and events that have made a positive and lasting impact on our community.
The winners of each category will be announced on Friday, January 26.
And the nominees are:
Youth Citizen of the Year:
. Annalise Denney
Citizen of the Year:
. Sylvana Aliffi
. Michelle Denney
. Ruth Doggett
. Donna Innes
. Leigh Pollack
. Kay Rudd
. Jacki Waugh
Community Event of the Year:
. Australian Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Federation National Gasshuku & Championships . Blake Shorrock Fundraiser 3x3 basketball tournament & auction night
. Fairdinkum Easter Bunny Cruise
. Interagency Kids Christmas Party
. Little Ray of Giving Campaign
. Goulburn Physie Interclub 2023
Senior Sportsperson
. Dylan Downey
Junior Sportsperson
. Eamon Shiel
. Dylan Underwood
. Krystal Blackwell
Best community event and citizen of the year nominee, Dylan Underwood nominee said he was thrilled to be nominated.
Mr Underwood put together the Fairdinkum Easter Bunny Cruise and said that the event was one close to his heart.
"When I was younger, I grew up in housing commissioning and I wanted to share the same fun experiences with kids these days," Mr Underwood said.
Goulburn Physie Club Secretary Corrine McElligott said that their Interclub dance competition was a huge success.
"We had more than 600 people show up and all the money raised went straight back into the club," Ms McElligott said.
"The community feeling on the day was unmatched."
The winners will be announced on Friday, January 26 at 10am after a morning of food and entertainment at Victoria Park.
All information can be found through the Goulburn Mulwaree Council website.
