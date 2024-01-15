Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Australian of the year nominees announced

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 18 2024 - 10:17am, first published January 15 2024 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma and Asha Howart, Corrine and Taylah McElligot, David Lambert, Dylan Underwood, Andrew Stewart, Caleb Croker, Jessica Grashorn, Sylvana Aliffi, Ruth Doggett, Kay Rudd and Eamon Shiel with Mayor Peter Walker. Images by Jacqui Lyons.
Emma and Asha Howart, Corrine and Taylah McElligot, David Lambert, Dylan Underwood, Andrew Stewart, Caleb Croker, Jessica Grashorn, Sylvana Aliffi, Ruth Doggett, Kay Rudd and Eamon Shiel with Mayor Peter Walker. Images by Jacqui Lyons.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced the nominees for the Goulburn Mulwaree 2024 Australia Day Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.