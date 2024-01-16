Youths 'take the risk,' grow music and soar in confidence

A group of children, some of whom had never played music before, were recently transformed into 'overnight stars' at the Hume Conservatorium.
Eight Aboriginal youths, aged 12 to 16, split into two groups and wrote and recorded two original songs. These will be produced and possibly released on music channels.
The week-long workshop was part of Grow the Music, a program aimed at Aboriginal youth aged 12 to eighteen.
The youths were mentored by Grow the Music founder and director, Liz Rutten and First Nations Hip Hop artist, singer and actor, Dizzy Doolan.
The Con's outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury, said the initiative was aimed at opening doors to those who hadn't previously experienced the facility. The workshop was funded by the Office of Regional Youth holiday break program.
"We are wrapt with its success," Ms Newbury said.
"To have two original pieces of music produced in a week by kids, most of whom had never picked up an instrument before, is phenomenal. These kids are going home successful."
One group including Sierra Bridge and Evie, Bella and Max Husband wrote, compiled music for and sang Celebrate. Sierra, a 14-year-old Mulwaree High School student, wrote the lyrics.
"I wanted something happy that a lot of Aboriginal children could connect to. (Its message is) that being Aboriginal is something to be proud of," Sierra said.
Lyrics refer to "red dirt in the morning, being Aboriginal is great" and connection to country is fate."
Sierra is the daughter of Goulburn artist, Monica Bridge, acts at the Lieder Theatre and plays in a school band.
"I have lots of dreams and singing is just one," she said.
Larissah Maunder, Charlie Jorgensen, Logan King and Chase Humphries wrote My Family. It stressed the importance of family and having each other's back.
Charlie's mother, Nicole Jorgensen said her son was at an age where it was important to work with other boys and men to develop identity.
"To sit and write a song is great. Music is very important to us as a community," Nicole said.
"I didn't know Charlie was musical until now. He's now enrolled at a drumming program at the Con."
Charlie's grandmother, the public officer of advocacy group, Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc, was among those who helped secure funding for the program.
She watched on proudly on Friday as the youths listened to their songs and enjoyed afternoon tea.
"I'm so super excited you kids have had a chance to get up and have a go," she said.
Ms Rutten said the children's achievement over the five days had been "phenomenal."
"To write two songs over that time is a top effort and their confidence level has soared. They are completely different kids," she said.
Once shy youths were able to articulate to a room full of people what they gained from the program. Ms Rutten said this in itself was a "huge step."
The former hospital theatre technician started Grow the Music in the Kimberleys 13 years ago. Initially she simply wanted to encourage Aboriginal children to the dental clinic in which she was working. Her drum workshops did the trick and soon the program took off. The drummer, 'hack guitarist,' bass and keys player and songwriter was soon booked up for three years solid.
Her small "but passionate" team includes producers, engineers and composers. They also have a recording studio in Coffs Harbour, which artists from all over Australia use.
Ms Rutten isn't Aboriginal. She said she'd been "blessed" to have been taught about "an amazing culture," something she could now pass on to others.
"I'm passionate about doing this because you never know who the next star is coming out of a regional towns," she said.
"We've seen the evolution of artists (from these workshops) to being stage at festivals...I always say to kids, 'take the risk, you never know what's out there.'"
Con director, George Brenen, said the facility had been "too remote" from the Aboriginal community.
He told the youths that the songs' messages were very important. He said music helped with development, managing emotions and building the brain.
"We know the best way we can do something for your mob is to source funding for more programs like this. It may take a while but it will achieve great things," he said.
