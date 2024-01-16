Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Celebrate World Wetland Week this year in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
January 16 2024 - 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be given a guided tour of the Goulburn Wetlands in February. Image from file.
Be given a guided tour of the Goulburn Wetlands in February. Image from file.

FROG Land care is inviting residents from across the region to take part in a tour of the wetlands ahead of World Wetland Week in February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.