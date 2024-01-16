Celebrate World Wetland Week this year in Goulburn

FROG Land care is inviting residents from across the region to take part in a tour of the wetlands ahead of World Wetland Week in February.
The tour will start in May Street at the foot of Rocky Hill and will kick off with a bird watching session from 8.30am on Saturday, February 3.
FROG Land care Goulburn president Heather West said that the tour will inform the residents of Goulburn of the wetlands and what's involved in maintaining it.
"We're lucky enough to have beautiful wetlands that us at FROGS land care take care of year round," Ms West said.
"We've got a few of our members volunteering to tell people about the birds as well as the vegetation in the area."
FROG Land care has been maintaining the area for more than 12 years and Ms West said that it's all looking good.
"We've spent more than a decade replanting seeds of vegetation that would have been around for more than 250 years and we love a chance to show it to people any chance we get," Ms West said.
World Wetlands Week is an opportunity to educate people on their local wetlands and the work that goes into sustaining a suitable area for vegetation to grow and animals to enjoy.
Following the bird watching session, attendees are invited to join FROG for a tour of the plants and animals at the wetland's site.
Children and dogs on leashes are welcome to attend the event, no RSVP necessary.
"Just bring your best walking shoes, maybe a camera and a set of binoculars," Ms West said.
All enquiries can be made by emailing FROGS Land care at frogslandcare@gmail.com.
