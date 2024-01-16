Family comes first for David as he collects raffle first prize

David Fennamore had family at the front of mind when he claimed first prize in the Goulburn City Lions Club annual Christmas raffle.
The Goulburn man won a Hyundai Venue from Geissler Motors in the popular raffle, drawn on December 27.
But when he turned up to claim the vehicle he brought his daughter and grandchildren along.
"He didn't tell his daughter until there and then that he was giving it to her. It was a great surprise," Club member, Rosemary Chapman said.
Mr Fennamore has been buying tickets for a few years in the raffle, which raises money for community organisations and charities. He had only bought a new car from Geisslers for himself two years ago.
Peta Lane won second prize - a $2000 Master card, while Matthew (surname withheld) claimed a $500 Woolworths voucher for third prize.
The annual raffle made a 'profit' of about $40,000. This will be donated to groups in Goulburn and district that require support and assistance.
President Prue Rickard said members were extremely grateful to Goulburn residents for their "overwhelming support" of the raffle.
"A special thank you to Harley Smith, Geissler Motors, Goulburn for his assistance when choosing the vehicle. His help and enthusiasm was greatly appreciated," Mrs Rickard said.
"We were sponsored by the Goulburn Workers Club who so generously donated second prize of $2,000, and Woolworths again donating third prize of gift cards to the value of $500 for the purchase of groceries or fuel."
"A special thank you to the management of Goulburn Square and Goulburn Marketplace who so generously allowed us to again use their premises to conduct our raffle. I know that the support given allowed us to achieve our goal."
