'It's a day to be celebrated:' Goulburn gears up for another great Australia Day

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 19 2024 - 1:47pm, first published January 17 2024 - 2:16pm
Carol James was awarded an OAM in 2023. Image by Louise Thrower.
Carol James OAM has been selected as the local Australia Day Ambassador for Goulburn at Australia Day celebrations taking place in Goulburn.

