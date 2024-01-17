'It's a day to be celebrated:' Goulburn gears up for another great Australia Day

Carol James OAM has been selected as the local Australia Day Ambassador for Goulburn at Australia Day celebrations taking place in Goulburn.
Ms James said that she was honoured to be recognised as an ambassador for a day that should be continued to be celebrated.
"I think we're very lucky to be in Australia, especially Goulburn," Ms James said.
"We're a country that always comes together and always looks out for one another."
Ms James will be addressing the crowd set to gather at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26.
The day will begin at 7.30am with a free BBQ breakfast, as well as a junior cricket match on Seiffert Oval from 8am.
The market, food stalls, activities and entertainment will commence at 9am along with the first Citizenship Ceremony of the year.
An official ceremony will follow, commencing at 10am, which will include the presentation of Australia Day awards.
The awards presentation will reveal the Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Event of the Year.
A member of the Goulburn Mulwaree Council committee said they are excited by the idea of returning to Victoria Park after the past few years of celebrations spent at the wetlands.
"It's great to be able to bring the community together to partake in our local Australia Day festivities," The spokesperson said.
"We're excited to return to Victoria Park where we will host a range of activities and entertainment throughout the day. There will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained."
Attendees will be treated to live local music, First Nations dancers, food stalls offering varied cuisines, historic car displays, as well as a quiet space near the rose garden.
Free activities for family fun will include craft activities by Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, trackless train rides, a jumping castle, face painting, portrait walk, emergency services displays and trikes.
The Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre adjacent, will be open with free entry for all patrons from 9am - 5pm, with a range of additional activities between 9.30am - 4pm.
Marulan's Australia Day Celebrations will take place at the Marulan Soccer Fields and will feature a range of exciting entertainment and activities.
From 4pm, attendees can enjoy a citizen awards ceremony, kid's activities, live entertainment, rides, food trucks and fireworks.
All further information surrounding the day and other upcoming events can be found through the Goulburn Australia website.
