Extra paramedics will ease pressure, fill gaps, says advocate

A further five paramedics will allow Goulburn Ambulance Station to run an extra crew daily and plug gaps more easily.
That's the view of longtime paramedic and Health Services Union delegate, Paul Taylor.
He was speaking about the state government's recent decision to allocate an extra 125 paramedics to 11 regional ambulance stations by mid-2024. Five will be headed to Goulburn. The government has budgeted $438.6 million to roll out 500 paramedics to the regions over four years.
Mr Taylor said the Goulburn area was growing and workload had increased. He told The Post the extra paramedics would enable an extra crew to be rostered daily, at the time most needed.
But he said the local station "ran short on ambulances and extra shifts would make it more difficult to meet demands."
He has been a vocal advocate for more resources over several years.
"This is the first staff increase in over 30 years at Goulburn, despite an enormous increase in workload," Mr Taylor said.
"I've been attached to Goulburn station my whole time (34 years) and I've seen the work increase, paramedics working longer, seeing more patients, and being exposed to more wear and tear physically and mentally."
Mr Taylor said the allocation would allow paramedics to rest between jobs. It would also allow Goulburn crews to attend more call-outs, rather than draw on Crookwell paramedics as often to fill gaps.
Crookwell is not a 24-hour station, meaning when its crews are called out at night, they are not available during the day. In these instances, Goulburn paramedics attend.
"It is quite a moving corridor between Goulburn and Crookwell of reciprocating support," Mr Taylor said.
He believed there were no times that Goulburn station had been left "drastically understaffed." Resources were either pulled in from elsewhere or jobs prioritised.
Local crews cover halfway to every other surrounding ambulance station, with the exception of northwest of Goulburn. Mr Taylor said local crews could sometimes be called to motorbike crashes beyond Crookwell and Taralga.
"Goulburn is a very unique station with a varied workload of agriculture, an older population and the road network," he said.
"You find as baby boomers retire there are a lot of weekend motorbike riders and invariably they come off. There is a black hole between Goulburn and Oberon (in terms of ambulance coverage)."
Mr Taylor did not expect more paramedics beyond the extra five in the foreseeable future. He pointed out stations including Yass and Crookwell had missed out on any enhancements. He said he'd like to see Yass, Boorowa, Harden and Crookwell secure more staff so they could be "self supporting" in their workload.
Nevertheless he was pleased to see the additional paramedics. Mr Taylor said lobbying of former health minister, Brad Hazzard, gained some traction.
"Extra staffing has happened over the past five years," he said.
"Ambulance response times are measured and there's a lot of pressure from social media regarding time taken. They are pressures that weren't there years ago so there is more (imperative) for governments to ensure ambulances are available for high acuity cases. Lobbying over the past decade has got results."
