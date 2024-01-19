Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Extra paramedics will ease pressure, fill gaps, says advocate

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
January 19 2024 - 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn paramedic and HSU ambulance division delegate, Paul Taylor, spoke with health minister, Ryan Park when he visited the ambulance station in September, 2023. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn paramedic and HSU ambulance division delegate, Paul Taylor, spoke with health minister, Ryan Park when he visited the ambulance station in September, 2023. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A further five paramedics will allow Goulburn Ambulance Station to run an extra crew daily and plug gaps more easily.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.