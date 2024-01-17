Goulburn Woman of the Year nominations opens to the community

Nominations for Local Woman of the Year Awards are officially open.
The Local Woman of the Year award shines a light on the accomplishments of an extraordinary woman who works tirelessly to contribute to the prosperity of those in the local community.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman is seeking local nominations to be considered for the Goulburn electorate.
"If you know an exceptional woman living in the Goulburn electorate who inspires or advances our community, I want to ensure they are celebrated," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Reach out to my office today, or before Wednesday, January 24 to nominate an amazing woman."
Nominations entail a short, written description and details for the nominee.
To nominate someone who you think deserves the recognition call 4822 6444 or email goulburn@parliament.nsw.gov.au before Wednesday January 24.
