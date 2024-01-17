Rain dreams really do come true for farmer and photographer

Life on the land can deliver cruel blows but every now and again, something beautiful happens.
Such was the case when district farmer and grazier, Phil Sykes, snapped a rare double rainbow on his and wife Donna's Goulburn district property, The Pelican.
The iPhone photo, depicting the rainbows suspended over green paddocks, took out one of eight weekly prizes in the Biggest AgriPhoto competition run by BASF Australia. He scored $500 in shopping vouchers for the honour.
Katie Robertson from Dalby, Queensland won the overall competition for an image of a grain harvest at dusk. Organisers said the contest drew hundreds of entries Australia-wide.
Mr Sykes said he was astounded by the win. His wife entered the image, encouraged by Julian Monaghan from Nutrien Harcourt.
"I was very surprised," Mr Sykes said.
"...If I see something unusual or that I like on the farm, I try to line it up and take a photo. Occasionally we have black swans arriving or pelicans at sunset and it means I can keep a record. When you spend a lot of time on the farm, it makes things a bit nicer."
Drenching rain in August after a dry spell gave him just the inspiration. Phil said the double rainbow and lighting gave a refreshing feel "after all the dust."
Phil and Donna have operated the 780-hectare Tirrannaville property since the early 1970s. They run 4500 first and second-cross merino sheep, 50 head of cattle and crop barley, canola and wheat. He took over from his father, Eric, and grandfather, Lionel, who bought the property in the early 1950s.
However the Sykes' family's farming history at nearby Currawang stretches back to 1827. Phil is a sixth generation farmer.
Over the years, he and his forebears have ridden the waves of agricultural success and challenges.
On October 23, 2023 a minus seven degree frost wiped out his 120-hectare canola crop. His wheat was also downgraded to standard feed due to 140mm of rain on one late November day.
"The season has been mucked up. We would have loved this (current) rain in August/September/October but we still averaged five tonnes for wheat and barley," Phil said.
"...Overall, 2023 was an average season due to rain early and later in the year."
The property recorded just below 600mm of rain in 2023, with 200mm falling in December. Fortunately, wheat harvest was finished by that time.
In January, 2024, The Pelican has registered 100mm so far.
Phil said the result was "fantastic" for stock feed, which he'd grown and stored last year. Cattle prices had also increased significantly.
"We were doing it tough but now the economic situation has picked up on farm," he said.
"But a lot of people heard what the Bureau of Meteorology was saying about a dry season (in 2023/24) and sold stock. Now they're having to re-buy.
"...By harvesting my crop and having hay and grain on hand I was prepared to take a risk and see if we could get a break to fatten up stock."
The risk paid off. Phil expected sheep that would have previously fetched $10 to now secure $100/head.
The year has started off on a bright note with the prospect of more rain and another double rainbow. Casual snapper Phil will have his camera ready.
