'Give us the answers': Prison meeting ends with staff walk-out

Some 120 staff have walked out of a meeting with Corrective Services management about Goulburn jail.
Public Service Association president, Nicole Jess, said staff including managers, prison officers and non-custodial personnel walked out towards the end of a two-hour meeting on Wednesday, January 17 about changes at the facility.
"They felt they weren't getting any answers," she said.
"...There's a lot of confusion, anger stress and anxiety."
The PSA executive and members met with Corrective Services acting southern region commander, Michael Green, and jail governor, Paul Coyne.
Corrective Services says it will "temporarily" close Goulburn's two maximum security units, which accommodate 341 inmates at capacity. Currently they house 125 prisoners, the union says.
They will be moved to "more fit-for-purpose" facilities around NSW, as will inmates from four other jails, including Bathurst and Cessnock.
A spokesperson said the changes would "provide better working environments for staff, and improved conditions for inmate rehabilitation." Corrective Services has also cited falling inmate numbers in NSW.
Ms Jess said the five jail governors were just as "blindsided by the move as staff".
The department says no jobs will be lost but the union questions how staff can be meaningfully employed, given the reduction.
Ms Jess said management informed the meeting that the first phase - relocation of 170 maximum security inmates - would happen in three weeks. This would affect 20 full-time staff who would still be employed but redeployed elsewhere in the facility, fill vacancies or could choose transfer to another prison.
"There will be no voluntary redundancies or transferred employees packages because they're saying it's temporary," Ms Jess said.
"We know there are 48 people on workers compensation and 31 with no capacity to work, so staff will fill their roles while they're off. The concern is that Corrective Services has so many off on workers compensation and they're really not doing anything to alleviate the root cause... What they're doing (with the changes) is causing more trauma for them."
A further 170 prisoners would be moved in phase two, with 58 positions affected. Ms Jess said this was "more drastic." These staff were also told they'd be redeployed or could transfer if they wished.
"That will be 78 positions in that facility with no meaningful work," Ms Jess said.
"If anyone chooses to go elsewhere that will have a knock-on effect to Goulburn's schools, supermarkets, hospital and the whole economy."
She said members did not receive an answer on the trigger point for phase two or to "multiple" other questions. She believed this was causing more "anxiety and stress" for staff.
Other "unanswered questions" included whether the maximum security wings would be upgraded to a standard deemed suitable to accept inmates. The Goulburn Post also sought comment on this point but did not receive a direct response from Corrective Services.
In addition, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has demanded answers about the long-term plan.
The union remains in dispute with Corrective Services. Ms Jess said no consultation would occur until the department provided a change management plan to alleviate concerns.
Corrective Services wants to meet with the union from January 22 to 25 to discuss the staffing profile . This would also cover human resources and voluntary transfers. The first 170 inmates would then be relocated.
"It is just not appropriate to do that in the timeframe. It is too rushed," Ms Jess said.
"...Until we get the answers our members deserve we won't be moving forward with consultation."
The PSA says it is yet to receive an answer on a request for a longer consultation period.
She described the meeting's mood as "very sombre and agitated."
The union has sought support from shadow Corrective Services minister, Mark Taylor and Mrs Tuckerman. Ms Jess said the union might consider a future rally, not just for the facility but the "city's viability." The prison employs more than 300 people.
"We want to know what the government and Corrective Services is doing to ensure Goulburn remains a viable centre within NSW and that the prison can still receive high numbers to keep the economy going," Ms Jess said.
"We'll also be asking why the (inmate) numbers are so low. Is it because more offenders are out in the community that are putting people at greater risk of violence?"
A Corrective Services spokesperson said inmate numbers had fallen from 15,600 to 12,300 across the state and it was constantly reviewing its bed network to ensure it "met anticipated growth or decline and the operating environment."
The department said it was also committed to working with the PSA and welcomed feedback.
