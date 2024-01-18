Cricket NSW hosts free coaching course to young enthusiasts

Junior cricketers from across the Goulburn region joined together to get some very special training by expert volunteers from cricket NSW on Thursday, January 18.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The young enthusiasts joined together at North Park to expand on their skills with some assistance from cricketing pros.
Shoalhaven Cricket Manager Sean Barrett said that he has high hopes for the program going forward.
"We were lucky enough to receive funding from the NSW government as well as fresh fruit and water for the kids by Woolworths," Mr Barrett said.
All kids in attendance were treated to a free barbecue lunch following the workshop.
The event is just one of many being held around the region and is supported by Woolworths Cricket Blast.
Cricket NSW volunteers Sean, Aaron and Gary were assisted by Goulburn District Junior Association volunteers Nethul, Tim, Toby and Sophia to show the attendees how to play the game.
"We have had a great response so far from everyone, from Crookwell to Albury to Orange, it has been fantastic to see so many kids sign up," Mr Barrett said.
The program is running over the next few weeks and will be visiting towns all around the state.
"It's a great way to keep the kids entertained," Mr Barrett said.
"We want to cover all basis's and get the kids excited about cricket," Mr Barrett said.
"Ideally, we'll have more than 85,000 young cricketers from across the state getting a little bit more excited about playing and coaching by 2026."
All future junior cricket events can be found through the Goulburn District Cricket Association website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.