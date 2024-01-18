Magistrate condemns 'despicable, unwarranted' assault of men

A magistrate has reprimanded a father and son for "serious assaults" on two men following a disagreement at a Goulburn hotel.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Lindsay William Branson, 56, of Wayo, pleaded guilty in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, January 17 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
His son, William Lindsay Branson, 22, also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and larceny.
A co-accused, Bayden James Corcoaran, 24, of Goulburn, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, and stalk, intimidate, intend fear of physical harm. His matter was adjourned for sentencing to March 20, 2023.
The court heard the three men were drinking at a Goulburn hotel when a disagreement broke out with another man. Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said this appeared to stem from a past encounter with Corcoaran.
As the latter left, Magistrate Beattie said he raised a middle finger to Corcoaran, prompting Lindsay Branson to "get involved" and ask "what's your problem, mate?"
The man, who was the ultimate victim, responded: "Do you want to have a go?" Magistrate Beattie said she accepted that the man had head-butted Lindsay Branson. However at this point, the pair started wrestling inside the hotel, resulting in the victim suffering a sore head and knee.
When the victim left in a car with his mother, Magistrate Beattie said Lindsay Branson had told his son: "We should go for retaliation".
"You wanted retaliation and that is very serious. I would have thought a person of your age would know better," she said.
The court heard that the Bransons and Corcoaran caught up to the vehicle. William Branson and Corcoaran had pushed the victim into the door of a building and proceeded to punch him. Magistrate Beattie said the man fell to the ground and the pair "kicked and stomped on (the victim) for 30 to 40 seconds." Magistrate Beattie said Lindsay Branson then "kicked (the victim) in the guts" and joined in as well.
"It is despicable behaviour and totally unwarranted because all that had happened to you at this point was a headbutt," Magistrate Beattie said.
Instead of reporting this to police, she said Lindsay Branson had turned 'Mr vigilante,' taken matters into his own hands and "meted out punishment which was not (his) role".
Magistrate Beattie said the victim was admitted to hospital suffering abrasions and swelling to his face, head and arm, abrasions to his knee and bruising to his ribs.
She told the court that as another man emerged from the vehicle in which the victim was travelling, Lindsay Branson had "punched him multiple times to the face, causing bleeding and bruising to his right eye."
"(At this point) you are totally out of control. It's not the type of behaviour anyone wants to see," Magistrate Beattie said.
"You made admissions to police so you've taken some responsibility. You got your son involved and that's not how a father should behave towards a son. It is certainly not the way to resolve matters."
While the victim was on the ground, William Branson had stolen his wallet, the court heard.
The Bransons' barrister, Jonathan Cooper, requested intensive corrections and community services for both his clients. He described the offences as "very serious" and said while Lindsay Branson was hard working and well regarded by his employees, he had set a "bad example" to his son by thinking he could "fix his problems with his fists."
He said Lindsay Branson was remorseful for his actions and had engaged in counselling for "anger management and other unresolved issues." He told the court a corrections order would enable him to continue this path.
Mr Cooper also said William Branson was "young and immature," yet "hard working" with a baby on the way. He argued rehabilitation was a more appropriate option than prison.
But Magistrate Beattie said she was concerned that William Branson "lacked insight" into the seriousness of his offence.
Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor, Simone Foggo, asked for full-time custody for William and Lindsay Branson, saying anything less would send a message that such actions carried "no consequence."
However Magistrate Beattie said she would allow Lindsay Branson to continue his rehabilitation. She also took into account his guilty plea. She imposed two intensive corrections orders of 18 months and 12 months and ordered him to undertake a total 400 hours of community service.
William Branson was sentenced to an 18-month intensive corrections order and fined a total $2250.
Magistrate Beattie adjourned Corcoaran's sentencing to enable him to engage in counselling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.