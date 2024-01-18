Magistrate condemns 'despicable, unwarranted' assault of men

The court heard that the Bransons and Corcoaran caught up to the vehicle. William Branson and Corcoaran had pushed the victim into the door of a building and proceeded to punch him. Magistrate Beattie said the man fell to the ground and the pair "kicked and stomped on (the victim) for 30 to 40 seconds." Magistrate Beattie said Lindsay Branson then "kicked (the victim) in the guts" and joined in as well.